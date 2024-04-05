Samsung Neo QLED 8K And More AI TVs To Launch In India On April 17, Pre-orders Also Open

Samsung has already stepped foot into the AI era with the launch of Galaxy S24 series earlier this year and its AI tech will now be coming to the brand’s TVs. Samsung will be launching the Neo QLED 8K and more set of TVs that will be loaded with artificial intelligence (AI) based features in India on April 17. The brand has also begun taking pre-orders for the upcoming TVs.

The upcoming launch of AI televisions comes on the back of Samsung’s big AI-related announcements earlier this year. Samsung launched Galaxy AI for its smartphones with Galaxy S24 series in January, and Bespoke AI for its home appliances earlier this week.

Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K series, Neo QLED 4K series and the OLED series will all be powered by AI this year. However, the specifics regarding what these AI features will be and how they’ll work on the TVs are yet to be revealed by Samsung.

Samsung AI TVs: Pre-orders Open In India

Samsung has also started taking early orders from consumers interested in buying its new range of AI TVs in India. Consumers can pre-order Samsung’s new AI TVs by paying Rs 5000 on Samsung.com and the Samsung shop App. Customers who pre-order Samsung’s new AI-powered TVs will be eligible for early access special offers on their purchase.

Consumers pre-ordering Neo QLED 8K Series (75 inches and above) can avail benefits worth Rs 15,000 on their purchase, while consumers pre-ordering Neo QLED 4K & OLED Series will get benefits worth Rs 10,000 on their purchase.

As for Samsung’s most recent launch in the world of AI, the brand claims that its Bespoke AI series home appliances can help users save a considerable amount on their power bill. Thanks to the AI Energy Mode, Samsung claims can deliver an average of 30 per cent energy efficiency across various appliances, lowering the electricity bill.