Samsung’s AI Backed Bespoke Series To Save Around 30% on Power Bill

Samsung, a prominent player in India’s consumer electronics landscape, unveiled its latest innovation in the realm of home appliances with the introduction of the AI-powered Bespoke series. This lineup, powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI), claims substantial energy savings and environmental benefits. Samsung’s Bespoke appliances in India that are powered by AI include refrigerators, air conditioners, microwaves, and washing machines.

The centrepiece of the AI-powered Bespoke series is the AI Energy Mode, which Samsung claims can deliver an average of 30 per cent energy efficiency across various appliances, lowering the electricity bill. A Samsung spokesperson said, “Refrigerators equipped with this mode can achieve up to 10% energy savings, while air conditioners boast up to 20%, and washing machines an astounding 70%.”

He further added, “These significant reductions in energy consumption not only translate to cost savings for consumers but also contribute to a greener planet by lowering CO2 emissions.”

Explaining it via an example, he said that a 5-star-rated Samsung refrigerator can slash CO2 emissions by 359kg/year, with AI Energy Mode augmenting these savings by an additional 10%, resulting in a reduction of 395kg/year in overall CO2 emissions.

At the launch event, JB Park, President & CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that cater to the evolving needs of Indian households while prioritizing environmental sustainability. He said, “The Bespoke AI-powered appliances offer a seamless blend of convenience and efficiency, with features such as inbuilt Wi-Fi, internal cameras, and AI chips enabling easy home management through the SmartThings Application.”

Saurabh Baishakhia, Senior Director of Digital Appliances at Samsung India, underscored the transformative impact of AI on enhancing the consumer experience and revolutionizing the concept of smart homes. From automatic food recognition in refrigerators to personalized diet recipes in microwaves, Bespoke AI appliances redefine convenience and customization in household chores.

Samsung has also introduced two new features for the appliances, Smart Forward and SmartThings Home Care. Smart Forward is a service that offers regular software updates with the latest features and security updates. It also includes additional AI features such as Home Care. SmartThings Home Care is a monitoring system that sends alerts when an abnormality is detected in your devices and suggests solutions for easy maintenance and upkeep. As a user, you will be notified when an accessory needs to be changed.

In addition to energy savings and convenience, Bespoke AI appliances integrate Bixby AI Voice Assistant, offering intuitive interaction and hands-free control. Whether checking refrigerator contents or adjusting air conditioner settings, users can manage their appliances effortlessly with simple voice commands, enhancing accessibility for all household members.