Kodak QLED 4K JioTele OS TV Launched in India

Kodak QLED 4K JioTele OS TV has been launched in India as the brand’s first television set to pack Jio’s TV operating system. “The new Kodak QLED 4k JioTele OS TV features AI-recommended content, a dedicated sports mode, free 300+ live channels, and more – all wrapped in a sleek, bezel-less design, providing an elevated experience for every Indian household at an affordable price point,” said Kodak.

Kodak QLED 4K JioTele OS: Price, Availability

The latest 43-inch Kodak QLED 4K Smart TV powered by JioTele OS will be available exclusively on Amazon at Rs 18,999.

Kodak QLED 4K JioTele OS: Specifications

The new 43″ QLED 4K Display on the Kodak TV delivers over 1.1 billion vibrant colours and crystal-clear detail, enhanced with HDR support for deeper contrast. With bezel-less AirSlim design, the TV fits into any space, enhancing your viewing area. Powered by JioTele OS and an Amlogic processor, this smart TV comes equipped with 2GB RAM and 8GB ROM for smooth navigation across apps and features. It further lets you enjoy immersive audio with 40W Dolby Digital Plus stereo box speakers and surround sound, backed by Dolby Audio technology.

Read More: Thomson 43-inch QLED TVs with JioTele OS Launched in India: All Details

For connectivity, there’s Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a voice-enabled remote supporting multiple languages. One can access a world of entertainment through the Jio Store, featuring top global and regional OTT platforms, 300+ free live TV channels, 300+ JioGames, and AI-powered content recommendations. Users also get a dedicated sports page, bringing the sports arena at home, from cricket to kabaddi, football to F1, so you never miss a score, goal, or lap again.

With support for multiple devices, including headphones, game controllers, and keyboards, plus dedicated remote shortcuts for Netflix, Jio Hotstar, and YouTube, “this QLED TV brings smart, seamless, and cinematic viewing straight to your home,” said Kodak. Further, JioStore offers over 200+ popular apps via its store.