Sony Bravia 8 II QD-OLED TV Announced in India

The new Sony Bravia 8 II QD-OLED TV has been announced in India with an advanced AI Processor XR along with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Dolby Vision Atmos and various Studio Calibrated modes developed in collaboration with the leading streaming services. Here’s everything to know about the new television from Sony.

Sony Bravia 8 II QD-OLED: Price, Availability

This series will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.comportal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce portals starting today, June 17. The 55-inch model costs Rs 2,46,990 while the 65-inch model costs Rs 3,41,990.

Sony Bravia 8 II QD-OLED: Specifications

The new BRAVIA 8 II series will be available in 164 cm (65) and 139 cm (55) screen size. Powered for precision. XR Processor in BRAVIA 8 II series features an AI scene recognition system that detects and analyses data with accuracy and then optimises the picture for realism.

The TV is equipped with Studio Calibrated Mode that reproduces the image quality intended by film content creators in a home setting. In addition to the existing established Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode and Sony Pictures Core Calibrated Mode, Prime Video Calibrated Mode is a new mode designed to provide customers with even more ways to experience premium entertainment through the lens of the creator.

With Prime Video Calibrated Mode, customers can enjoy optimum picture quality that is automatically calibrated across movies, series and for the first time, live sports. The BRAVIA 8 II series is IMAX enhanced and supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, offering exceptional brightness, sharper contrast, richer colours, and immersive sound for a superior viewing experience on Prime Video, Netflix and other popular streaming platforms.

Sony’s QD-OLED screen individually and expertly controls 8 million self-illuminating pixels, turning each one on or off to dark and light for deeper blacks and more vibrant colours along with infinite contrast ratio.

Then, it has a high luminance panel and temperature sensor which helps XR Contrast Booster 25 precisely controls light for brighter pure black pictures. This technology results in deeper blacks and brighter whites. The QD-OLED panel keeps colours consistent ensuring consistent picture quality from any seat in the room.

XR Triluminos Max in the BRAVIA 8 II series reproduces over a billion colours and this technology ensures that every hue and shade is rendered accurately, making images appear true to life. Next, Acoustic Surface Audio+ is a technology used in Sony BRAVIA 8 II, that turns the entire screen into a speaker. It uses actuators behind the screen to create vibrations, which in turn generate sound.

The TV is pre-loaded with Sony Pictures Core, a platform that provides access to a vast library of Sony Pictures movies. The platform also includes 4K HDR and IMAX enhanced movies. Furthermore, the TV is also optimised for gaming and is Perfect for PlayStation 5. It features Auto HDR Tone Mapping, which automatically adjusts HDR settings for the best picture quality. With 4K/120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), the television gives you smooth and clear movement for responsive gameplay.

BRAVIA automatically switches into Game Mode with PS5 to minimize lag and maximize responsiveness. With Game Menu elevate your gaming experience by providing seamless access to game status, settings, and assist functions all in one place. Gamers can tailor their settings to their preferences, such as turning on or off VRR or Motion Blur Reduction with quick access.