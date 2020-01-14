  • 11:40 Jan 14, 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra tipped to feature 16GB RAM and a 108MP primary sensor

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 14, 2020 10:45 am

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra are expected to debut at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco, California on February 11.
Samsung is currently working on its upcoming S20 series of smartphones. The S20 series will be including smartphones like Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. All three smartphones are expected to debut at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco, California on February 11. Now Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G variant specs have surfaced online.

 

The specs have been leaked by Max Weinbach of XDA Developers on Twitter, the same source that leaked live photos of the Galaxy S20+ yesterday. As per the leak, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will be available in 12GB and 16GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB internal storage variants. The S20 Ultra 5G will keep the SD card slot with support for up to 1TB.

The phone will have a 108MP primary camera paired with a 48MP periscope camera with 10x optical zoom, and a 12 megapixels ultra-wide lens. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will be backed up by a 5,000nAh battery with 45W fast-charging support which can charge the device from 0 to 100% in just 74 minutes.

 

Meanwhile, as per a tweet of Ice Universe, all Samsung Galaxy S20 models will have 12GB of RAM. In another tweet, he revealed that S20 will have a triple camera of 12MP+64MP+12MP, S20+ will have 12MP+64MP+12MP+ToF quad camera and S20 Ultra will be featuring 108MP+48MP+12MP+ToF quad camera.

 

Samsung Galaxy S20 family will offer a 120Hz refresh rate. A higher refresh rate allows the screen to refresh content more dynamically. If this comes true, the Galaxy S20 series will have a higher refresh rate than the Pixel 4 and OnePlus 7T which currently offer a 90Hz refresh rate.

 

Alongside, Galaxy S20 series, Samsung will also announce it's clamshell foldable phone called Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The Galaxy Z Flip will be powered by an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The phone is expected to feature a punch-hole design and it should run Android 10 based on OneUI out of the box.

 

