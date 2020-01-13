Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the foldable Galaxy Bloom’s real name

Samsung Galaxy Bloom is not the official name of the new foldable smartphone but its codename.

Samsung is expected to launch a new foldable smartphone at Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11. Now as per a new report, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip would be the name of Samsung’s next foldable smartphone.



At the just-concluded 2020 edition of CES, Samsung CEO DJ Koh held a private session with partners and carriers revealed that the name of the next-gen foldable phone will be called Galaxy Bloom. If we go by the new report, Galaxy Bloom is not the official name of the phone but its codename.

Bloom is just a code name, the real name is Galaxy Z xxxx, guess it! pic.twitter.com/55mGBp4v0A — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 12, 2020





Popular leaker Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) on Twitter says that Galaxy Bloom will launch as the Galaxy Z Flip. Earlier, the upcoming foldable smartphone was rumoured to be named as Samsung Galaxy Fold 2.

Galaxy Z Flip pic.twitter.com/WKA5mpICVE — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 12, 2020



Galaxy Z Flip will be powered by an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Interestingly, the Galaxy S20 is reported to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. will come loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. This means that the foldable phone will come with a similar selfie camera as seen on the Galaxy Note 10. The phone is expected to feature a punch-hole design similar to what we have seen in the latest Galaxy Note 10 series. It should also run Android 10 based on OneUI out of the box.



Samsung will announce the Galaxy Z Flip alongside the Galaxy S20 series at an event scheduled for February 11. The S20 series will be including Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.