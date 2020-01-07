  • 13:37 Jan 07, 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 series may feature 120Hz displays

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 07, 2020 12:55 pm

If this comes true, the Galaxy S20 series will have a higher refresh rate than the Pixel 4 and OnePlus 7T which currently offer a 90Hz refresh rate.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on February 11 in San Francisco where it is expected to launch the upcoming Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Fold 2. Now a new report has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S20 family will feature 120Hz displays.

The Galaxy S20 series will reportedly include the Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra phones. According to SamMobile, citing “highly reliable sources,” Samsung’s next flagship series will offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has also said that the Galaxy S20 smartphones may support an impressive 120Hz displays. A higher refresh rate allows the screen to refresh content more dynamically. If this comes true, the Galaxy S20 series will have a higher refresh rate than the Pixel 4 and OnePlus 7T which currently offer a 90Hz refresh rate.

 

In terms of specs what we know so far, Samsung Galaxy S11 or the Galaxy S20 is expected to feature a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. The Galaxy S11+/S20+  will feature a new generation 108-megapixel sensor called the ISOCELL Bright HM1. It will combine nine pixels into a single pixel and will allow 0.8micron size each to create a larger pixel with an effective 2.4micron size for improving low-light shots. For software, it is likely to run on the latest Android 10 operating system.

