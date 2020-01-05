  • 16:43 Jan 05, 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Fold 2 to launch on February 11

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 05, 2020 3:48 pm

The promo video reveals that the company will hold an event on February 11 where it will unveil new products.
Samsung is reported to hold its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11 where it is expected to launch the upcoming Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Fold 2. 

 

The company recently posted a promo video for the upcoming launch event for a few minutes, however, it was quick delete it. However, XDA Developers got the chance to capture the promo video. In the video, it is clear that the company will hold an event on February 11 where it will unveil new products. 

 

The promo shows two devices, which could mean that it might introduce the Galaxy S11 series and the Galaxy Fold 2 during the launch event. 

 

In terms of specs what we know so far, Samsung Galaxy S11 or the Galaxy S20 is expected to feature a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. The Galaxy S11+/S20+  will feature a new generation 108-megapixel sensor called the ISOCELL Bright HM1. It will combine nine pixels into a single pixel and will allow 0.8micron size each to create a larger pixel with an effective 2.4micron size for improving low-light shots. For software, it is likely to run on the latest Android 10 operating system.

 

The Galaxy Fold 2 might cost around 1 million won, which roughly translate to $845 or Rs 60,633 in South Korea. The phone is expected to hit $1,000 price tag when it will hit the global market.

Alleged Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 live images leaked online

Samsung Galaxy S11 series and Fold 2 now to reportedly launch on February 11

Samsung to launch clamshell foldable smartphone before Galaxy S11 series

Honor 9X confirmed to launch on January 14 in India

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite announced, launching soon in India

OnePlus Concept One smartphone first teaser reveals invisible camera

