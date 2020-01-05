Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Fold 2 to launch on February 11

The promo video reveals that the company will hold an event on February 11 where it will unveil new products.

Samsung is reported to hold its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11 where it is expected to launch the upcoming Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Fold 2.

The company recently posted a promo video for the upcoming launch event for a few minutes, however, it was quick delete it. However, XDA Developers got the chance to capture the promo video. In the video, it is clear that the company will hold an event on February 11 where it will unveil new products.

The promo shows two devices, which could mean that it might introduce the Galaxy S11 series and the Galaxy Fold 2 during the launch event.

In terms of specs what we know so far, Samsung Galaxy S11 or the Galaxy S20 is expected to feature a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. The Galaxy S11+/S20+ will feature a new generation 108-megapixel sensor called the ISOCELL Bright HM1. It will combine nine pixels into a single pixel and will allow 0.8micron size each to create a larger pixel with an effective 2.4micron size for improving low-light shots. For software, it is likely to run on the latest Android 10 operating system.

The Galaxy Fold 2 might cost around 1 million won, which roughly translate to $845 or Rs 60,633 in South Korea. The phone is expected to hit $1,000 price tag when it will hit the global market.