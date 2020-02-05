  • 13:26 Feb 05, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M31 to come with 64MP primary camera

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 05, 2020 11:56 am

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy M31 will feature a quad-camera setup on the back.
Advertisement

Samsung is currently working on to refresh the Galaxy M-series of smartphones with Galaxy M31. The phone received Bluetooth certification and WiFi certification recently. Now the Galaxy M31 is tipped to feature a 64-megapixel camera.

As per the new teaser shared by two YouTubers, GeekyRanjit and Technical Guruji, the Samsung Galaxy M31 will come with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. It is likely that the 64MP primary camera is expected to use Samsung’s own 64MP ISOCELL GW1 sensor.

The teaser reveals the phone’s name and it comes with the tagline “Mega Monster”. This suggests that the Galaxy M31 could sport a big battery similar to the Galaxy M30s.



As per the rumours, the device will feature a quad-camera setup on the back. Along with the 64MP primary sensor, it will come with an ultra-wide-angle sensor, a depth sensor, and a macro sensor.

As per the Bluetooth listing, the Galaxy M31 will support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The Galaxy M31 is spotted running the Android 10 operating system. Furthermore, the device will support dual-band WiFi i.e. 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz.

Samsung Galaxy M31 was also spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website previously. The phone will run on Android 10 software and it will be powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC that has a base frequency of 1.74GHz. The Samsung Galaxy M31 will feature 6GB RAM.

 

Advertisement

Recently, Samsung Galaxy M30s received a price cut of upto Rs 2,000. The Galaxy M30s smartphone now comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model. The new prices are now reflecting on Amazon India. Samsung Galaxy M30s comes in Sapphire Blue, Opal Black and Peral White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M41 specs leaked

Samsung Galaxy M31 Geekbench listing reveals key specs

Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M31, Galaxy A11 receive WiFi certification with Android 10

Samsung Galaxy M31 gets certified, launch imminent?

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Samsung Galaxy M31

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A70s price slashed by Rs 3000, now starts at Rs 25,999

Samsung Galaxy A51 new update improves camera stability

Leaked iQOO 3 image shows punch-hole design, in-display fingerprint sensor

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies