Samsung Galaxy M31 to come with 64MP primary camera

Samsung Galaxy M31 will feature a quad-camera setup on the back.

Samsung is currently working on to refresh the Galaxy M-series of smartphones with Galaxy M31. The phone received Bluetooth certification and WiFi certification recently. Now the Galaxy M31 is tipped to feature a 64-megapixel camera.



As per the new teaser shared by two YouTubers, GeekyRanjit and Technical Guruji, the Samsung Galaxy M31 will come with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. It is likely that the 64MP primary camera is expected to use Samsung’s own 64MP ISOCELL GW1 sensor.



The teaser reveals the phone’s name and it comes with the tagline “Mega Monster”. This suggests that the Galaxy M31 could sport a big battery similar to the Galaxy M30s.

Saw this image online. Seems like Samsung is coming up with something to do with a 64MP #MegaMonster. The details & when is still a mystery. Let's see what the successor to the M30s has to offer. @SamsungIndia can you throw some light. pic.twitter.com/La7YnDnW9K — Ranjit (@geekyranjit) February 4, 2020





As per the rumours, the device will feature a quad-camera setup on the back. Along with the 64MP primary sensor, it will come with an ultra-wide-angle sensor, a depth sensor, and a macro sensor.



As per the Bluetooth listing, the Galaxy M31 will support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The Galaxy M31 is spotted running the Android 10 operating system. Furthermore, the device will support dual-band WiFi i.e. 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz.



Samsung Galaxy M31 was also spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website previously. The phone will run on Android 10 software and it will be powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC that has a base frequency of 1.74GHz. The Samsung Galaxy M31 will feature 6GB RAM.

Recently, Samsung Galaxy M30s received a price cut of upto Rs 2,000. The Galaxy M30s smartphone now comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model. The new prices are now reflecting on Amazon India. Samsung Galaxy M30s comes in Sapphire Blue, Opal Black and Peral White colour options.