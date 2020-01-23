Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M31, Galaxy A11 receive WiFi certification with Android 10

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is expected to be the successor of the Samsung Galaxy M30 phone that was launched in February last year.

Samsung is currently working on its bunch of smartphones which include Galaxy M11, Galaxy M31 and Galaxy A11. All these smartphones have received WiFi certification from the WiFi Alliance (WFA). The listing suggests that the launch of the handsets may be imminent.



The Wi-Fi certification reveals that the Samsung Galaxy M11 comes with model number M115F/DS while Galaxy A11 has model number SM-A115F/DS. Both of them support single-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n (2.4GHz) and LTE capabilities. They run on Android 10 out-of-the-box. The characters "DS" in the model number hints at dual-SIM support.



The Wi-Fi Alliance site has a phone with model number SM-M315F/DS that is of Galaxy M31. The certification suggests that the smartphone runs Android 10 and has dual-band Wi-Fi support. Sadly, the listing did not reveal any specifications of Galaxy M11, Galaxy M31 and Galaxy A11 smartphones. The listings were reported by RootMyGalaxy.net.



Samsung Galaxy M31 was spotted on Geekbench last month. As per the listing, the phone will run on Android 10 software and it will be powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC that has a base frequency of 1.74GHz. The Samsung Galaxy M31 will feature 6GB RAM.



The Samsung Galaxy M31 is expected to be the successor of the Samsung Galaxy M30 phone that was launched in February last year. Rumours say that Samsung Galaxy M31 will come with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main shooter, a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.



As per an earlier report, Samsung Galaxy M11 will come in blue, black, and violet colour options, while the Samsung Galaxy M31 is tipped to come in blue, black, and red colour options.



For the Samsung Galaxy A31, this phone might feature a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens. It will reportedly be backed up by a massive 5,000mAh battery.



As of now, it is not known when Samsung would launch the new Galaxy A-series phones. We expect more information about the devices in the coming days. Stay tuned to The Mobile Indian for more updates.