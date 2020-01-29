  • 17:49 Jan 29, 2020

Samsung Galaxy M30s price slashed by upto Rs 2,000, now starts at Rs 12,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 29, 2020 4:08 pm

Samsung Galaxy M30s comes in Sapphire Blue, Opal Black and Peral White colour options.
Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy M30s in India last year. The smartphone has now received a price cut of upto Rs 2,000.

 

The Galaxy M30s smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model. To recall, the 4GB variant was launched at Rs 13,999, thus reflecting a price cut of Rs 1,000.

The 6GB variant, on the other hand, has received a price cut of Rs 2,000 as it was launched for Rs 16,999. The new prices are now reflecting on Amazon India. Samsung Galaxy M30s comes in Sapphire Blue, Opal Black and Peral White colour options.

 

To recall, Samsung Galaxy M30s is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with a 15W fast charger. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the smarphone is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 processor coupled with 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.

 

For the camera department, the Galaxy M30s features a triple-camera setup at the rear panel, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone runs on Android Pie, which is based on OneUI and it also supports fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature.

