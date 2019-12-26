  • 14:03 Dec 26, 2019

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M31 Geekbench listing reveals key specs

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 26, 2019 11:10 am

Latest News

The Samsung Galaxy M31 will run on Android 10 software and it will be powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC.
Advertisement

Samsung is currently working on to refresh the Galaxy M-series of smartphones with Galaxy M31 (SM-M315F). Now the Samsung Galaxy M31 has been spotted on Geekbench which reveals the key specifications of the upcoming phone.

As per the GeekBench listing, the upcoming Samsung smartphone carries model number SM-M315F. The listing suggests that the phone will run on Android 10 software and it will be powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC that has a base frequency of 1.74GHz.

Samsung Galaxy M31



The Samsung Galaxy M31 will feature 6GB RAM, reveals the GeekBench listing. In the single-core test, it has scored 348 and in the multi-core test, it has scored 1214.

A recent report had revealed that Samsung is working on Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M11 (SM-M115F) smartphones are currently in the early stages of development and are tipped to launch next year. The Galaxy M11 is said to come with 32GB of internal storage, while the Galaxy M31 will come with 64GB of internal storage.


The Samsung Galaxy M31 is expected to be the successor of the Samsung Galaxy M30 phone that was launched in February this year.  Rumours say that Samsung Galaxy M31 will come with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main shooter, a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M40 gets a price cut in offline stores

Samsung Galaxy M10s recieves a price cut of Rs 1,000

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 reportedly get Android 10 update in India

Samsung Galaxy M11 and M31 tipped to launch next year

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Galaxy M31 Samsung Galaxy M31 Samsung Galaxy M31 leaks Samsung Galaxy M31 specs Samsung Galaxy M31 rumours

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone to be announced in Q3 2020

Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to launch as Samsung Galaxy S20

Alleged Nokia 1.3 gets certified, could be company's next entry-level phone

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?
Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?

Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?
Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies