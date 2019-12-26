Samsung Galaxy M31 Geekbench listing reveals key specs

The Samsung Galaxy M31 will run on Android 10 software and it will be powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC.

Samsung is currently working on to refresh the Galaxy M-series of smartphones with Galaxy M31 (SM-M315F). Now the Samsung Galaxy M31 has been spotted on Geekbench which reveals the key specifications of the upcoming phone.



As per the GeekBench listing, the upcoming Samsung smartphone carries model number SM-M315F. The listing suggests that the phone will run on Android 10 software and it will be powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC that has a base frequency of 1.74GHz.





The Samsung Galaxy M31 will feature 6GB RAM, reveals the GeekBench listing. In the single-core test, it has scored 348 and in the multi-core test, it has scored 1214.



A recent report had revealed that Samsung is working on Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M11 (SM-M115F) smartphones are currently in the early stages of development and are tipped to launch next year. The Galaxy M11 is said to come with 32GB of internal storage, while the Galaxy M31 will come with 64GB of internal storage.





The Samsung Galaxy M31 is expected to be the successor of the Samsung Galaxy M30 phone that was launched in February this year. Rumours say that Samsung Galaxy M31 will come with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main shooter, a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

