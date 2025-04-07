Report: Samsung to Launch Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 with One UI 8

Samsung is seemingly preparing to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 with One UI 8. The company is still struggling to launch One UI 7 for its older flagships but it seems like Samsung could soon bring things back on track with the next version of One UI based on Android 16. Here’s everything to know about the development.

The leak stating that Samsung will debut Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 with One UI 8 comes from SamMobile. “Our insiders have told us that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will indeed run the latest Android and One UI version out of the box. That will be Android 16 and One UI 8.0,” stated the report. It could also mean that devices like the Galaxy S25 series will get the update much sooner than how the Galaxy S24 series received One UI 7.

Google is expected to debut Android 16 in June which is again months earlier than the usual schedule and Samsung’s plans to debut the next One UI version earlier than its regular timeframe could be to match Google’s new timeline for Android updates. Starting today, April 7, the One UI 7 official rollout for older Samsung devices begins. It is expected that Samsung will rapidly roll out One UI 7 to most of its flagships before the end of this month.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Renders Leaked

As for what to expect from the Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, the renders for both have already leaked once before. According to the leaks, the biggest change in the Z Fold 7 design over the Z Fold 6 is going to be the thickness. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be just 4.5mm thick when unfolded, and 9.5mm when folded (including the camera bump, closer to 9mm without it).

As for the Flip 7, the major change will be the design of the cover display. This year, it will be an enitrely new cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 that goes around the two camera sensors, similar to Motorola’s Razr Ultra series flip foldable phones.