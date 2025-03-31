Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Renders Leaked

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE renders have been leaked online, giving us our first look at the device, also suggesting that the device will retain a design we have already seen before with last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 6. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the latest development.

As per SammyGuru, who leaked the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE renders, the device will sport a 3.4-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch inner screen, making it slightly smaller than the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is rumored to feature a 4-inch cover display and a 6.8-inch inner screen, and also a screen that measures end-to-end. Measuring 165.1 x 71.7 x 7.4mm, the Z Flip 7 FE closely resembles the Galaxy Z Flip 6, though it is slightly thicker.

Samsung is also rumored to equip the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE with the Exynos 2400e, a slightly scaled-down version of the Exynos 2400. The device may retain the Armor Aluminum frame found in the Galaxy Z Flip 6. On the back, a dual-camera setup is expected, possibly featuring the same 50MP + 12MP configuration as the Z Flip 6, though official confirmation is still pending.

Beyond that, the publication stated that the device will launch with One UI 7.0 and receive seven years of Android OS upgrades, which is something normal with latest Samsung flagships.

As per the Z Flip 7 renders which got leaked earlier this month, Samsung is making a big design change with an enitrely new cover display that goes around the two camera sensors, similar to Motorola’s Razr Ultra series flip foldable phones. The cover screen now goes EDGE to edge instead of just dodging the two lenses. This adds more screen estate which may result in Samsung developing new features built specifically for the new design.