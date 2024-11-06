Android 16 Release Date Revealed in a New Leak

Google has confirmed that Android 16 release will be taking place significantly earlier than the usual release timeline for new Android versions. While the next version of Android has been confirmed to release sometime in Q2 of 2025, a new leak now claims to have revealed the exact date of Android 16 release.

According to Android Headlines, Android 16 is going to release on June 3, which does match the vague timeline shared by Google. This means that Google plans to release Android 16 approximately 2 to 3 months earlier than its previous release timeline, which was set in August and October. This year, Android 15 release was delayed by more than a month, and didn’t come pre-installed on the latest Pixel smartphones like how it does usually.

The primary reason for this early launch is to ensure Android 16 can be preloaded on new partner devices debuting in the fall of 2025. By launching in June, devices releasing in July, August, and September are more likely to come with Android 16 installed. This timeline also allows Google to roll out a second, smaller update later in the year.

The return to point updates is primarily driven by the need for faster integration of AI advancements. Google aims to enable developers and OEMs to quickly access new AI features, facilitating a more agile and responsive ecosystem.

Google also preponed its Pixel launch timeline up by about two months this year. Where Pixel phones used to launch in the beginning of October, Google debuted them in mid-August this year. Moving up the Android 16 release timeline could mean that the next set of Pixel devices, likely the Pixel 10 series, will come pre-installed with the latest version of Android that Google has to offer—unlike the Pixel 9 series.

This could also mean that the likes of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, which are likely to debut in July, will also be coming with Android 16 out of the box. Speaking of Samsung, the company is also facing some issues with One UI 7 based on Android 15 internally, as its beta has also been delayed compared to when Samsung usually launches a beta for its next major One UI version.