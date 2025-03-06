Samsung is Finally Making This One Big Design Change in Galaxy Z Flip 7

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 renders were leaked a couple of weeks back and least to say, they weren’t as impressive as one would expect because Samsung was once again opting for a safe route by not refreshing the design. However, a new leak has surfaced online that suggests Samsung is making this one big design change in Galaxy Z Flip 7 which should appeal to everyone.

Android Headlines, the publication that earlier leaked the Flip 7 renders, has published the corrected renders for the device based on new information from its source, OnLeaks. As per the new images, Samsung is making a big design change in Galaxy Z Flip 7 with an enitrely new cover display that goes around the two camera sensors, similar to Motorola’s Razr Ultra series flip foldable phones.

Samsung seems to be finally ditching the folder-shaped cover display for a bigger panel and this seems to be the most perfect way to implement a cover screen. Not only does it makes the panel bigger, but also makes it more aesthetically pleasing to the eye. The cover screen now goes EDGE to edge instead of just dodging the two lenses. This adds more screen estate which may result in Samsung developing new features built specifically for the new design. Instead of the originally reported 3.6 inches, the display size will be around 4 inches.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 will continue to be offered with 12GB of RAM, and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. The report adds that Samsung still doesn’t have a Processor of choice for the Flip 7, which means it could either end up using its own rumoured Exynos 2500 or could opt for the safer bet – the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Samsung may have also upgraded the hinge on the Flip 7 which could result in a lesser visible crease compared to the Flip 6, according to some reports online.