Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Renders Leaked in High Quality

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Renders have been leaked in high quality, giving us our first look at the upcoming generation of book-style foldable from Samsung. The renders suggest that Samsung will be sticking to the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 for the most part with minute changes that would be barely noticeable at first glance.

Samsung changed things up a bit in terms of design with the S25 Ultra this year over its predecessor but that won’t be the case with its foldable. As per the Galaxy Z Fold 7 renders shared by Android Headlines, the biggest change in the design over the Z Fold 6 is going to be the thickness. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be just 4.5mm thick when unfolded, and 9.5mm when folded (including the camera bump, closer to 9mm without it).

That makes it about 1.1mm thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and 0.4mm thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE, the publication noted. It will feature an approximately 8.2-inch inner display and a 6.5-inch outer display, making both screens larger than before. This would also give it the largest inner display among book-style foldables.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Upgrades Could Impress, Except with Battery

The dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 are about 158.4 x 143.1 x 4.5mm which means that the front display is slightly wider than last year’s Fold 6. As for the design on the back, it could remain identical to last year’s fold with three Sensors stacked vertically, joined by a flash. While the design may remain the same, the primary sensor could get a notable upgrade, including a 200-megapixel primary sensor which is the same one used in the Galaxy Z Fold SE.

The other two sensors could remain the same as before, including a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor and 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. The front display may house a 10-megapixel selfie camera, along with a 4-megapixel under-display camera on the inner display.

The device could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset with 7 cores, along with the same 4400mAh battery as the previous three generations of foldables from the brand which is unfortunate. As for the launch timeframe, the device could arrive in July of this year, but nothing has been officially confirmed as of now.