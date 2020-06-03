Reliance Jio Platforms might soon get $1 billion investment from Middle East

The company is in talks with different companies in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.

Reliance Jio Platforms is reportedly in advanced talks with Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds to invest in its firm. The company is in talks with different companies in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.

As per a report by Bloomberg, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment could soon invest in Jio Platforms and the announcement could come as soon as this week. The firm is said to invest about $1 billion (approx. rs 7,536 crores) into Reliance Jio Platforms. Furthermore, the report highlights that Reliance Jio Platforms is also in talks with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Saudi Arabia’s The Public Investment Fund.

Reliance Jio Platforms has already raised Rs 78,562 crore from the five major investments. KKR said that it will invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms. The investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. With this, KKR latest investment translates to 2.32 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

General Atlantic, a leading growth equity firm, invested Rs 6,598.38 crore in Jio Platforms for 1.34 per cent stakes. US-based Vista Equity Partners Ltd has announced an investment of Rs 11,367 crore in Reliance Jio Platforms.

Facebook acquired a 9.9 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 43,574 crore. This makes Facebook Jio Platform largest minority shareholder and it is said to be to the largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company.

The second investment came from Silver Lake Partners that invested in the company for Rs 5,655 crore. The company has revealed that the investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.90 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.15 lakh crore.