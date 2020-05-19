Realme Watch design and features confirmed ahead of May 25 launch

Realme Watch will feature a 1.4-inch colour touchscreen with a square dial.

Realme has confirmed that it will be launching its Realme Watch alongwith Realme TV in India on May 25. Now ahead of the launch, the company has teased the design and features of the upcoming watch.

The launch event will begin at 12.30pm IST on May 25 and will be streamed online at Twitter, Facebook and Youtube. Notably, on the same day, Realme will be unveiling 8 new products in China including smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartphone and more.

The teaser page reveals that the Realme Watch will feature a 1.4-inch colour touchscreen with a square dial which the company claims, is the biggest screen in India in the price segment.



The Realme smartwatch will support customisable straps and personalised watch faces, with colour options including blue, orange, olive green, and black. The strap will come in two options: Classic Strap that is black in colour, as well as a Fashion Strap that is “coming soon.”





The teaser also shows that the Realme Watch will have tracking for 14 sports modes on the watch including Football, Basketball, Table Tennis, Bike, Spinning, Elliptical, Yoga, Cricket, Running, Walking, Treadmill, Badminton, Aerobic Capacity, and Fitness.



The watch will have a real-time health detection mode, which includes heart-rate tracking and blood oxygen level monitoring (SpO2). In addition to this, the smartwatch will support smart notifications from apps such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, SMS, and more. Users will be able to connect the smartwatch to the company’s Realme Link application which is available on the Google Play Store.

As per earlier leaks, Realme smartwatch will feature a 1.4-inch TFT LCD touchscreen display with a resolution of 320×320. It is said to come with a 160mAh battery with up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. It is said to come with IP68 certification and it might run on a different operating system.



Like, Realme TV, the Realme Watch is expected to be available for purchase in India through Flipkart as well as the company’s own official online store in the country.