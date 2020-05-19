Advertisement

Realme Watch design and features confirmed ahead of May 25 launch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 19, 2020 4:15 pm

Latest News

Realme Watch will feature a 1.4-inch colour touchscreen with a square dial.
Advertisement

Realme has confirmed that it will be launching its Realme Watch alongwith Realme TV in India on May 25. Now ahead of the launch, the company has teased the design and features of the upcoming watch.

 

The launch event will begin at 12.30pm IST on May 25 and will be streamed online at Twitter, Facebook and Youtube. Notably, on the same day, Realme will be unveiling 8 new products in China including smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartphone and more.

Advertisement


The teaser page reveals that the Realme Watch will feature a 1.4-inch colour touchscreen with a square dial which the company claims, is the biggest screen in India in the price segment.

The Realme smartwatch will support customisable straps and personalised watch faces, with colour options including blue, orange, olive green, and black. The strap will come in two options: Classic Strap that is black in colour, as well as a Fashion Strap that is “coming soon.”

Realme Watch

The teaser also shows that the Realme Watch will have tracking for 14 sports modes on the watch including Football, Basketball, Table Tennis, Bike, Spinning, Elliptical, Yoga, Cricket, Running, Walking, Treadmill, Badminton, Aerobic Capacity, and Fitness.

The watch will have a real-time health detection mode, which includes heart-rate tracking and blood oxygen level monitoring (SpO2). In addition to this, the smartwatch will support smart notifications from apps such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, SMS, and more. Users will be able to connect the smartwatch to the company’s Realme Link application which is available on the Google Play Store.

 

As per earlier leaks, Realme smartwatch will feature a 1.4-inch TFT LCD touchscreen display with a resolution of 320×320. It is said to come with a 160mAh battery with up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. It is said to come with IP68 certification and it might run on a different operating system.


Like, Realme TV, the Realme Watch is expected to be available for purchase in India through Flipkart as well as the company’s own official online store in the country.

Realme to launch 8 new products in China on May 25, will it come to India?

Realme TV and Realme Watch to launch in India on May 25

Exclusive: Realme Buds Air Neo, Powerbank launching in India on May 25, Realme TV Pricing

Realme TV design, key details confirmed on Flipkart ahead of May 25 launch

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme Realme Watch Realme TV Realme smartwatch Realme smartwatch launch Realme India Realme Realme Watch specs

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Poco Pop Buds to launch in India soon, to be company's first truly wireless earphones

Redmi AirDots S true wireless earbuds expected to launch in India soon, company teases

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 now also available for purchase on Flipkart

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression
Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression
Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo
Vivo V19 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Latest Picture Story

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies