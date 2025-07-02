Google Announces Photo View Redesign in Google Photos for iOS and Android

Google has announced a Photo View redesign in Google Photos on both iOS and Android. The company describes the redesign to bring a “simpler, more modern, and more intuitive UI.” The update includes a new light mode, glanceable date, time, and location details, and more.

The new Photo View redesign in Google Photos allows the App to automatically match your device’s light or dark mode preferences. With glanceable date, time, and location details right at the top of your photos, it makes it easier to pinpoint when and where a photo was captured. There’s also a Streamlined actions menu for improved usability and navigation. You’ll notice many key actions have been consolidated into the three-dot menu.

All the functionality from the previous experience is still here. You can tap the Add to (+) at the bottom to organize your photos into albums, move them to Archive, or secure them in your Locked Folder. Through the three-dot menu, you can now access a set of streamlined actions:

About

Google Lens

Create

Cast

Save as (for Live or Motion photos)

Download or Delete from device

Manage your photo stacks and bursts through the new three-dot icon attached to the selected thumbnail. This is where you can change your top pick, remove from stack, unstack, or multi-select to take bulk actions on the photos in the stack.

Google has also added badges that you can tap to:

Back up a photo or manage your storage

Change the photo’s category

Play or pause a Live or Motion photo

Save a shared photo to your library

The new Photo View redesign for Google Photos is now available on the Google Photos iOS app for all users and will be coming soon to Android.