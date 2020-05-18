Advertisement

Realme TV design, key details confirmed on Flipkart ahead of May 25 launch

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 18, 2020 1:14 pm

Latest News

The e-commerce platform has made a dedicated page of the Realme TV that reveals some key information.

Realme has confirmed that it will be launching its first Smart TV, Realme TV on May 25. Now, we are heading towards the launch, key details of the Realme TV have been confirmed via Flipkart. 

 

The e-commerce platform has made a dedicated page of the Realme TV that reveals some key information. The listing says that it will be known as Realme Smart TV and it comes with a borderless design. The Smart TV comes loaded with Chroma Boost Picture Engine that it claims will bring ‘stunning visuals’. The Realme TV will be loaded with up to 400nits brightness, which is claimed to be 20 per cent brighter than average (in the same segment).

 

The Realme TV will be powered by a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek processor with ARM Cortex-A53 cores and Mali-470 MP3 GPU. In terms of audio, the Realme TV will be loaded with 24W stereo speakers and it will be loaded with four speakers to provide a cinematic surround sound experience. It will feature Dolby Audio as well. The Smart TV will come with Realme Smart, which could be a new operating system for Smart TV. The page reveals that the Realme Smart will be revealed on May 20. 

 

Furthermore, the brand claims that the Smart TV has passed different quality tests including -20-degree low-temperature test, 760mm drop test, 5000 times remote button test and 5500 times power on/off test. 

 

Earlier, we exclusively reported the pricing of Realme TV. The Smart TV is expected to launch three smart TV variants in India. The Realme TV 32-inch is priced at Rs 10,000 (approx.), the 43-inch model will be approximately priced at Rs 19,990 and the 55-inch model price is not available at the moment.

Realme TV's Remote gets Bluetooth Certification, points to an imminent launch

Realme TV and Realme Watch to launch in India on May 25

Exclusive: Realme Buds Air Neo, Powerbank launching in India on May 25, lRealme TV Pricing

Latest News from Realme

Tags: Realme TV Realme TV launch Realme TV specs Realme TV features Realme TV price Realme Smart TV Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme TV and Realme Watch to launch in India on May 25

Samsung to soon launch The Frame TV 2020 in India

TCL 8K and 4K QLED AI Android TV series to launch in India in June

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression
Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression
Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo
Vivo V19 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies