Tecno Spark Go 2 Goes on Sale in India

Tecno Spark Go 2, which launched a week ago, has now gone on sale in India with a sub-Rs 8,000 price tag. The 4G handset from the Chinese brand offers an IP64-rated body, along with a single rear camera, a 120Hz display, and more. Here’s everything to know about the device.

Tecno Spark Go 2: Price, Availability

The Spark Go 2 is available for Rs 6,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB model on Flipkart. Now on sale, the device can be bought in Ink Black, Titanium Grey, Veil White and Turquoise Green colours.

Tecno Spark Go 2: Specifications

The Tecno Spark Go 2 sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz Refresh Rate and an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The device is powered by the Unisoc T7250 SoC. The device has 64GB of in-built eMMC 5.1 storage which is expandable up to 1TB and 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with additional Virtual RAM support.

For photos and videos, the Tecno device has a single rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/1.85 Aperture paired with a dual-LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with a dual-LED flash as well. It is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Additional features include stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, and an IP64 rated body. The device runs on HiOS 15 based on Android 15.