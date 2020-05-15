Realme TV and Realme Watch to launch in India on May 25

On the same day, Realme will be unveiling 8 new products in China including smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartphone and more.

Realme has today announced that it will launch Realme TV and Realme Watch in India on May 25. Notably, on the same day, Realme will be unveiling 8 new products in China including smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartphone and more.

The launch event will begin at 12.30pm IST on May 25 and will be streamed online at Twitter, Facebook and Youtube. Realme notes that Realme notes that as a responsible organization, they had taken all the health and safety measures while recording the video.

The earlier BIS certification for the Realme TV revealed some core specifications. The TV will come with the model number JSC55LSQLED. The “55” in the model number indicates towards a 55-inch panel while the “QLED” points towards a QLED display technology. With this, Realme will be entering into the Smart TV market to give a competition to Xiaomi and Oneplus TV. It is also believed that the company might also launch a cheaper 43 inch variant of its TV. The TV will most likely feature basics like 4K and HDR.

Realme Watch is said to feature a square display with rounded corners that houses a 1.4-inch TFT LCD touchscreen display with a resolution of 320×320. The smartwatch is reported to come with 24-hour heart-rate monitoring and it is said to feature a 160mAh battery. The smartwatch could come with up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. It is said to come with IP68 certification and it might run on a different operating system.

Previously, sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that the company is planning to launch its first Smart TV and smartwatch in the country by May end. Sometime back Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth had shown the first look of the smartwatch and it might come with multiple strap options. He had said, "Realme smartwatch will be launched in India very soon." The watch has a square-shaped dial and a black strap.