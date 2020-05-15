Advertisement

Realme TV and Realme Watch to launch in India on May 25

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 15, 2020 11:32 am

Latest News

On the same day, Realme will be unveiling 8 new products in China including smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartphone and more.
Advertisement

Realme has today announced that it will launch Realme TV and Realme Watch in India on May 25. Notably, on the same day, Realme will be unveiling 8 new products in China including smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartphone and more.

 

The launch event will begin at 12.30pm IST on May 25 and will be streamed online at Twitter, Facebook and Youtube. Realme notes that Realme notes that as a responsible organization, they had taken all the health and safety measures while recording the video.

Advertisement

 

The earlier BIS certification for the Realme TV revealed some core specifications. The TV will come with the model number JSC55LSQLED. The “55” in the model number indicates towards a 55-inch panel while the “QLED” points towards a QLED display technology. With this, Realme will be entering into the Smart TV market to give a competition to Xiaomi and Oneplus TV. It is also believed that the company might also launch a cheaper 43 inch variant of its TV. The TV will most likely feature basics like 4K and HDR.

 

Realme Watch is said to feature a square display with rounded corners that houses a 1.4-inch TFT LCD touchscreen display with a resolution of 320×320. The smartwatch is reported to come with 24-hour heart-rate monitoring and it is said to feature a 160mAh battery. The smartwatch could come with up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. It is said to come with IP68 certification and it might run on a different operating system.

 

Previously, sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that the company is planning to launch its first Smart TV and smartwatch in the country by May end. Sometime back Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth had shown the first look of the smartwatch and it might come with multiple strap options. He had said, "Realme smartwatch will be launched in India very soon." The watch has a square-shaped dial and a black strap.

Exclusive: Realme to launch its first Smart TV and smartwatch by May end

Realme to launch 8 new products in China on May 25, will it come to India?

Realme Watch officially teased, to launch soon in India

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme TV Realme smartwatch Realme TV launch Realme smartwatch launch Realme India Realme

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung to soon launch The Frame TV 2020 in India

TCL 8K and 4K QLED AI Android TV series to launch in India in June

Shinco resumes the sale of its Smart TVs in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo
Vivo V19 Review

Vivo V19 Review
Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy

Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy
Vivo V19: Camera Preview

Vivo V19: Camera Preview
Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May

Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies