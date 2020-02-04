  • 13:44 Feb 04, 2020

Realme TV to be announced at MWC 2020

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 04, 2020 1:09 pm

The upcoming Realme TV will be competing with its biggest smartphone rival in the country - Xiaomi.
Francis Wang, CMO of Realme Mobiles, has revealed that the company is all set to unveil its first-ever Smart TV at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. The MWC event starts on February 24 in Barcelona.

Francis Wang responded to a fan asking about the Realme TV that we are going to hear something exciting about the TV at MWC.  He also used the hashtag “realmeForEveryIndian”, which indicates that India will be a major market for the Realme TV. The hashtag also suggests that the Realme TV will debut in the budget price segment.



The upcoming Realme TV will be competing with its biggest smartphone rival in the country - Xiaomi. Apart from this, it will face competition from other TVs from Motorola, Nokia, TCL and OnePlus.  An exact launch date has not been announced yet but the company is expected to start teasing the arrival of the product soon.

Realme TV has been rumoured for some time now and has been expected to be launched this year. The company is also said to be working on a fitness tracker. Madhav Sheth, the CEO of the company, already confirmed that the fitness band will launch this month.

Meanwhile, Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme C3 in India on February 6. Realme C3 will be the company’s first phone to run on Realme UI out-of-the-box. It will come with a 6.52-inch HD+ Mini-drop notch display with 89.8% screen-to-body ratio. It will be backed up by a 5000mAh battery. It will be powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor. The smartphone will be exclusively available to buy on Flipkart.




