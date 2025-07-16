Vivo V60 5G India Launch Date Leaked; Origin OS Launch in India also Speculated

Vivo V60 5G India launch date has been leaked online, suggesting the device will debut in the country by mid-August. Furthermore, the device has already visited multiple certification websites which has also confirmed some of its key features. Here are all the details to know.

Vivo V60 5G India Launch Date

As tipped by Abhishek Yadav on X, the Vivo V60 5G may debut in India on August 16. His source also tells him that OriginOS based on Android 16 will debut in India alongside the launch. OriginOS is the software that runs on Vivo phones in China while FunTouch OS is what’s available in India.

Compared to FunTouchOS, OriginOS is known to be more polished and feature-rich. However, this is purely a speculation that OriginOS will come to India in August, so take it with a pinch of salt until an official announcement is made by the brand. It is also possible that the brand may introduce a revamped OriginOS-inspired UI in its FunTouchOS and call it FunTouch OS 16.

Coming back to Vivo V60 5G, the device has appeared on SIRIM and TUV websites bearing the model number V2511. The former certification confirms the model name of the phone, while the TUV listing shows that it will support 90W fast charging.

The Vivo V50 launched in India in February this year as a rebranded version of the Vivo S20. If that strategy is to be followed, it could be possible that the Vivo V60 5G will debut as a rebranded Vivo S30 which came to China in May this year. Notably, the Vivo S30 packs a 6500mAh battery with 90W fast charging.