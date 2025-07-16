How to Get the Free Google AI Pro Plan with 2TB Storage as a Student?

Google India has just announced a new offer for college students where they can avail the free Google AI Pro plan for a year. The plan not only gets you all the features of Gemini, but also allows you to use the 2TB of storage that is included with the plan. Here’s everything to know about the plan, and how you can avail it.

Free Google AI Pro Plan: How to Avail?

A student can avail the plan for free by following four simple steps:

Visit Google One student page.

Verify your student status through SheerID.

Add a form of payment. You can setup Autopay through UPI.

Complete the trial purchase flow.

Once you are done, you can even cancel the Autopay so the price of the plan doesn’t get deducted automatically after a year. Even if you cancel the autopay, your subscription stays for the whole year from the date you avail the offer. However, there are some pre-requisites which need to be fulfilled in order to avail the free Google AI Pro Plan, which includes:

You need to be a student in India. Additional countries will be available soon.

You must be 18 years of age or older.

You need to sign up by September 15 2025.

If eligible, you’ll get access to the plan free of charge for 12 months. If you are already signed up for Google AI Pro, you can even switch to the free plan if you are eligible.

Free Google AI Pro Plan: Benefits

Students will be able to use Gemini to get unlimited homework help, exam preparation, and writing assistance, all powered by Google’s most capable model, Gemini 2.5 Pro. The plan also includes expanded access to a full suite of our most advanced AI tools.

Students can get personal research assistance with Deep Research, organize notes with 5x higher limits in NotebookLM, brainstorm aloud with Gemini Live, create dynamic videos from text or photos with Veo 3 in Gemini and Flow, and also get AI assistance directly in their favourite Google Apps such as Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and more.

The plan also includes 2TB of cloud storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos—plenty of space to store academic projects, media, and research, all securely backed up.