Acer Swift Lite 14 AI Laptop Launched in India with Intel Core Ultra Chipset Options

Acer has announced the launch of the Acer Swift Lite 14 AI laptop in India. The new machine from Acer comes packed with Intel Core Ultra processors. It also sports a 14-inch OLED display, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and more. Here’s everything to know about the new laptop.

Acer Swift Lite 14: Price, Availability

The Acer Swift Lite 14 AI PC starts at Rs 62,999 and is available for purchase at Acer exclusive outlets, the company’s online store, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

Acer Swift Lite 14: Specifications

Weighing just 1.1 kg and measuring 15.9mm thick, the laptop packs a 14-inch 1920 × 1200 WUXGA Resolution OLED screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support, and an 87% screen-to-body ratio. The display can lay completely flat thanks to its 180-degree hinge. An IPS version is also available.

Designed with productivity and AI in mind, the Swift Lite 14 comes with Intel Core Ultra processors equipped with an integrated AI Boost NPU. This allows for smooth use of Windows AI features like Studio Effects, background blur, and noise reduction without heavily impacting battery life. A dedicated Copilot key gives users one-click access to Microsoft’s AI assistant.

The laptop runs Windows 11 Home and supports configurations of up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. It is powered by a 50Wh battery and supports charging via USB Type-C.

For connectivity, the Swift Lite 14 includes two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports with Power Delivery and DisplayPort, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, HDMI, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Kensington lock slot. Wireless features include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 or newer.

Other features include a Full HD webcam with a privacy shutter, a precision touchpad, and a full-size keyboard.