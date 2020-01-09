Realme TV to launch this year, confirms Realme CMO

Realme CMO Xu Qi has confirmed that the brand is working on a Smart TV and it will be launched this year.

Realme has confirmed that it will launch a Smart TV in 2020. Realme CMO Xu Qi has confirmed that the brand is working on a Smart TV and it will be launched this year.

Qi confirmed this news during the Realme X50 5G launch event in China yesterday. However, he did not reveal other details about the upcoming Smart TV. With this, the brand is all set to enter the Smart TV segment and it will surely take on Xiaomi’s popular Mi TVs in this segment.

There is no information when the Smart TVs will be available in India and one could expect it to launch in the second half of 2020. That said, Realme will face stiff competition from Xiaomi as it currently enjoys a strong user base in India. The company has to bring an aggressively priced Smart TV in the country to counter other players. Furthermore, the brand has to create strong after-sales support for its upcoming Smart TV and need to deliver smooth content integration, which is now becoming the need of the hour in the country.

That said, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth previously told The Mobile Indian that the company is working on a lot of Internet of Things (IoT) products and Realme will launch some of them early 2020. “There are a lot of IoT products which we are planning to bring in India. Realme will not be a mobile brand, it will become a tech lifestyle brand. Our philosophy is quite simple. We will introduce IoT products not just for the sake of it, but we will bring such products that help and benefit the users,” Sheth added.