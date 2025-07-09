Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Headphones, Sesh ANC Active Earbuds Launched in India

HomeNewsSkullcandy Crusher Wireless Headphones, Sesh ANC Active Earbuds Launched in India

Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Headphones and Sesh ANC Active TWS earbuds have been launched in India and here’s what they have to offer.

Skullcandy Crusher Wireless headphones and Sesh ANC Active true wireless earbuds have been launched in India. “These releases represent a major expansion of Skullcandy’s premium products for Indian customers, appealing to both deep audio enthusiasts and active lifestyle users,” said the company in a press release.

Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Headphones: Price, Features

Priced at Rs 9,999, the Skullcandy Crusher Wireless headphones are now available on Skullcandy.in and leading e-commerce platforms.

The Crusher Wireless is a redesign of one of “Skullcandy’s most legendary headphones, re-engineered to provide an even deeper, more immersive audio experience,” the company noted. With Skullcandy’s Stereo Haptic Bass, capability, and adjustable sensory bass controls, it provides a dual-sensory listening experience that enables listeners to feel the bass as well as hear it.

Further, you get easy access to volume, calls & track selection through on-ear controls. It also supports Google Assistant and Siri activation.

With its 40-hour battery life, noise-isolating fit, memory foam ear cushions, quick charge that yields 3 hours of playback after a 10-minute charge, and foldable design for transportability, Crusher Wireless is perfect for music, movie, or gaming enthusiasts.

Skullcandy Sesh ANC Active Earbuds: Price, Features

Priced at Rs 8,800, the Skullcandy Sesh ANC Active earbuds are now available on Skullcandy.in and leading e-commerce platforms.

The Sesh ANC Active, however, is part of Skullcandy’s newest Active Collection series, designed for fitness lovers, sports fans, and outdoor enthusiasts. The earbuds are fully wireless, featuring adjustable 4-mic active noise cancellation, Stay-Aware Mode, and a sweat- and waterproof rating. They pack 12mm drivers along with Bluetooth v5.3.

The in-ear Fit Grip design ensures they remain firmly in place during the most grueling workouts. Users can take advantage of up to 28 hours of battery time with ANC enabled (48 hours without ANC enabled), and personalized audio calibration through the Skullcandy App. Other features such as Multipoint Pairing, Sidetone, mono mode, Google Fast Pair, Spotify Tap, Low audio, personal sound by mimi, custom button functions, and customisable EQ modes are also present.

