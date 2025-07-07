Lumio Arc 5, Lumio Arc 7 1080p Projectors Launched in India: All Details

Lumio Arc 5 and Lumio Arc 7 projectors have been announced in India. Lumio’s projectors lie in the Rs 20,000 – Rs 50,000 price range. The company chose this price point as it believes that the “current projectors hinder adoption with clunky user experience, poor App compatibility for OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video,etc., subpar audio, and no or unreliable after-sales service.”

“Lumio’s research identified these pain points and they crafted the Arc series to eliminate them, offering certified Google TV, Netflix and seamless access to all major OTT apps and leveraging a robust pan-India service network with 200+ centers with a carry-in service experience,” the company said.

Lumio Arc 5, Lumio Arc 7: Price, Availability

Lumio Arc 7 projector will be available for purchase on Amazon.in starting July 12, 2025 for Rs 34,999. It also comes with early bird pricing of Rs 29,999 for customers who buy the product between July 12-14 as part of the Amazon Prime Day event. Lumio Arc 5 will be available for purchase on Amazon.in in the last week of July 2025 for Rs 19,999. Both models come with a 1-year warranty.

Lumio Arc 5, Lumio Arc 7: All Details

Lumio’s Arclight Engine delivers Full HD 1080p visuals with HDR10 support, ensuring vibrant colors and sharp details. Lumio’s Arclight engine is also fully sealed, precision-aligned, and built for durability. The design prevents dust from entering, which is a common issue in conventional projectors that causes hazy patches over time. It also operates quietly thanks to optimized airflow and minimal moving parts. Inside the engine is a high-quality LCD illuminated by a long-life LED light source. Both Arc 5 and Arc 7 are also engineered with Under-Stand that helps in elevated projection in both bedroom or living room setup.

To make setup magical, Arc 5 and Arc 7 come with smart features like Smooth Trapezoidal Recalibration or STR8 that enables auto-keystone correction (±30° vertical, ±25° horizontal), obstacle avoidance and instant Autofocus using a Time-of-Flight (TOF) sensor. Powered by the MTK 9630 processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage, both models run Google TV for a smooth, content-first experience with access to 400,000+ movies and shows across 10,000+ apps including Netflix.

Lumio Arc 5 Key Features

200 ANSI lumens for vibrant visuals in dimly lit environments

Up to 100-inch projection for immersive movie nights

Lumio’s Arc Light engine, completely sealed and dust proof.

Ultra-portable at 1.33 kg, perfect for bedrooms, hostels, or travel

5W speakers with dual passive radiators for extra bass and Dolby Audio support.

Google TV and Netflix certified

Lumio Arc 7: Larger than Life Experience

400 ANSI lumens for stunning clarity, even in rooms with ambient light

Up to 100-inch projection for larger-than-life entertainment

Lumio’s Arc Light engine, completely sealed and dust proof.

2x8W stereo speakers with larger passive radiator for room-filling sound and Dolby Audio support.

Ideal for living rooms and bedrooms for larger than life viewing.

Google TV and Netflix certified

Both models feature identical connectivity options like HDMI 2.0 (HDMI ARC-enabled), USB 2.0, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The all new Minion Noir Remote includes Google Assistant and dedicated buttons for Netflix, YouTube, and TLDR, ensuring instant access to your favorite content.

The also come with a TLDR app delivers a dashboard for sports and music enthusiasts. TLDR Sports offers live match updates, schedules, highlights, and analysis for Cricket and Football, with more sports to follow. TLDR Music streamlines discovery with curated playlists, trending releases, and YouTube Music integration.

Every Lumio Arc is made right here in India, adhering to several test conditions—dust, humidity, and power fluctuations. With 200+ service centers and a 1-year warranty, Lumio comes with reliability and peace of mind, leveraging the same after-sales network trusted by its TV customers.