  • 18:48 Apr 06, 2020

Advertisement

Realme TV to come with a 43-inch panel according to BIS listing

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 06, 2020 12:46 pm

Latest News

Realme TV was initially to be announced at MWC 2020, but the event was cancelled due to Coronavirus outbreak.
Advertisement

Realme is already now an established brand in the India smartphone market. In addition to smartphones, the company recently launched its first smart band. Now Realme is gearing to unveil a TV and a smartwatch as well. We have already seen the design of the smartwatch via a few leaks but just a few is known about the TV. Now we have some more information regarding the upcoming Realme TV.

An image appeared on the Burea of India Standards (BIS) via Twitter user Mukul Sharma. It reveals a new smart TV with the name “Realme TV 43” with the model number JSC55LSQL. With the name, it is easy to assume that this particular model will come with a 43-inch panel.



The screen size will not the largest one available, but we believe that with this, Realme will basically aim for a low price segment. The certification was granted on February 26, 2020 and only one TV model is listed.

The Realme TV was initially to be announced at MWC 2020, but the event was cancelled due to Coronavirus outbreak. Not much else is known about the Realme TV, except that it is scheduled to be launched in India in Q2 2020.

The upcoming Realme TV will be competing with its biggest smartphone rival in the country - Xiaomi. Apart from this, it will face competition from other TVs from Motorola, Nokia, TCL and OnePlus.  An exact launch date has not been announced yet but the company is expected to start teasing the arrival of the product soon.

Realme TV to launch this year, confirms Realme CMO

Realme TV to be announced at MWC 2020

Realme Smartwatch expected soon, CEO shows the 1st look

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme Realme TV Smart Tv

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro 2 wireless earphones with Bluetooth 5.0 announced

Xiaomi Mi Kids Watch 4, Watch 4 Pro with GPS support announced

Redmi Band goes official with 1.08-inch color display, up to 14 days battery life

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?
Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies