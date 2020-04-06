Realme TV to come with a 43-inch panel according to BIS listing

Realme TV was initially to be announced at MWC 2020, but the event was cancelled due to Coronavirus outbreak.

Realme is already now an established brand in the India smartphone market. In addition to smartphones, the company recently launched its first smart band. Now Realme is gearing to unveil a TV and a smartwatch as well. We have already seen the design of the smartwatch via a few leaks but just a few is known about the TV. Now we have some more information regarding the upcoming Realme TV.



An image appeared on the Burea of India Standards (BIS) via Twitter user Mukul Sharma. It reveals a new smart TV with the name “Realme TV 43” with the model number JSC55LSQL. With the name, it is easy to assume that this particular model will come with a 43-inch panel.

Realme TV will likely sport a 43-inch display. Realme TV 43 receives the BIS certification.#Realme #RealmeTV43 pic.twitter.com/tGHwKUZcx9 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 5, 2020





The screen size will not the largest one available, but we believe that with this, Realme will basically aim for a low price segment. The certification was granted on February 26, 2020 and only one TV model is listed.



The Realme TV was initially to be announced at MWC 2020, but the event was cancelled due to Coronavirus outbreak. Not much else is known about the Realme TV, except that it is scheduled to be launched in India in Q2 2020.



The upcoming Realme TV will be competing with its biggest smartphone rival in the country - Xiaomi. Apart from this, it will face competition from other TVs from Motorola, Nokia, TCL and OnePlus. An exact launch date has not been announced yet but the company is expected to start teasing the arrival of the product soon.