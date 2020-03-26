  • 13:26 Mar 26, 2020

Realme Smartwatch expected soon, CEO shows the 1st look

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 26, 2020 11:59 am

Realme smartwatch has a square-shaped dial and a black strap. It might come with multiple strap options.
Realme Smartwatch is on the cards and Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth, showed the first look of the smartwatch is a youtube video. He said, "Realme smartwatch will be launched in India very soon."

 

The watch has a  square-shaped dial and a black strap. It might come with multiple strap options. Madhav didn't share any details about the smartwatch and its price.  Talking about the Realme band which was launched sometime back he said, "New watch faces can be expected in the future and a fix for the call notification bug has been rolled out and users must update their devices via the Google Play Store."

Realme Band was launched in India for Rs 1,499. The fitness band comes in black, green, and yellow strap colour options. It features a 0.96-inch (2.4cm) colour TFT display with 80x160 pixels resolution. It comes with a touch-button through which one can navigate through different features. It features built-in PPG optical heart rate sensor that measures heart rate every 5 minutes.


Realme Band can receive almost all app notifications and show some corresponding icons including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, Messenger, SMS and more. comes with a personalised dial face, which can be changed using the Realme Link application. It weighs 20 grams. The fitness band also comes with USB direct charge, meaning that one can directly plug in a USB port without needing any charging cable.

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

