Realme Buds Q Amazon availability confirmed in India ahead of launch on June 25

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 20, 2020 11:11 am

Realme Buds Q Truly Wireless Earbuds will be launched in India under Rs 2,000.
Realme Buds Q will be launching in India on June 25 along with Realme X3 series. Now ahead of the launch, it has been confirmed that the earbuds will be available on Amazon after their launch in India. Realme X3 smartphones will be available on Flipkart after their launch. The buds will also be available on Flipkart and Realme.com.

 

Amazon India website is running a teaser hinting the availability of Realme Buds Q on the platform. There is a ‘Notify Me' button which will allow users to be notified about all the updates related to the launch, availability, pricing, offers and more. Realme Buds Q Truly Wireless Earbuds will be launched in India under Rs 2,000.

The teaser on Amazon has revealed that the Realme Buds Q have been designed in collaboration with French designer José Lévy. It confirms that they will be available in Quite Black, Quite White, and Quite Yellow colours.

 

Amazon listing further confirms that the earbuds will weigh 3.6 grams each. They will offer up to 20 hours of battery life with the 400mAh charging case and 4.5 hours of standalone playback with 40mAh battery. The earbuds feature a 10mm bass driver for the enhanced sound experience. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support to connect to Android and iOS devices and can be managed through Reame Link app.

 

Further, they have 119ms low-latency gaming mode and touch controls for call control, track change, Google Assistant. The Realme Buds Q is IPX4 rated, for water resistance or sweat resistance. It is said to resist 10,000 times the opening and closing of the case, 7,000 times of drop test.

 

The Realme Buds Q earbuds have a pebble-like design. The case supports 30W fast wired charging but there's no wireless charging. The earbuds have interchangeable ear tips made of silicone. The silicone tips have Realme’s signature yellow colour and the case has an LED in front to let you know when it is charging.

 

