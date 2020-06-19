Advertisement

Realme Buds Q confirmed to launch on June 25 in India alongside Realme X3 series

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 19, 2020 2:12 pm

Realme Buds Q Truly Wireless Earbuds will be launched in India under Rs 2,000.
Realme will be launching X3 series in India on June 25. Now it has also been confirmed that the company will be launching Realme Buds Q truly wireless earbuds also on the same day.

The earbuds are now listed on the company’s website with complete specifications. They will be available in Quite Black, Quite White, and Quite Yellow colours. They will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com.

 

Realme Buds Q Truly Wireless Earbuds will be launched in India under Rs 2,000. To recall, the Realme Buds Q was launched in China recently for 149 Yuan, which is approximately Rs 1,600.


The Realme Buds Q earbuds have a pebble-like design and they have been designed in collaboration with French designer José Lévy. The earbuds feature a 10mm bass driver for the enhanced sound experience. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support to connect to Android and iOS devices and can be managed through Reame Link app. It has infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them.
 
The case supports 30W fast wired charging but there's no wireless charging. It promises up to 20 hours of battery life with the 400mAh charging case and 4.5 hours of standalone playback with 40mAh battery.  The earbuds weight is 3.6 grams each while with the charging case, the weight is 35.3 grams.

The Realme Buds Q is IPX4 rated, for water resistance or sweat resistance. The earbuds have interchangeable ear tips made of silicone. The silicone tips have Realme’s signature yellow colour and the case has an LED in front to let you know when it is charging. The headset has 119ms low-latency gaming mode and touch controls for call control, track change, Google Assistant.

