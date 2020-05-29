Advertisement

Realme Buds Q Truly Wireless Earbuds to launch in India soon under Rs 2,000

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 29, 2020 3:54 pm

Latest News

Realme Buds Q comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support to connect to your smartphone.
Advertisement

Realme Buds Q Truly Wireless Earbuds will be soon launched in India under Rs 2,000. To recall, the Realme Buds Q was launched in China recently for 149 Yuan, which is approximately Rs 1,600.

 

The information comes from CMO of Realme Mobiles, Francis Wang who took to Twitter to tease the launch upcoming product. The tweet reads "#BudsAirNeo brings features like Super Low Lantency, 13mm big bass, 10m wireless range, standing at the best choice below 3k. Still looking for TrueWiless below 2k? #realmeBudsQ coming soon."

Advertisement

 

The Realme Buds Q earbuds have a pebble-like design and they have been designed in collaboration with French designer José Lévy. The earbuds feature a 10mm bass driver for the enhanced sound experience. The earbuds weight is 3.6 grams each while with the charging case, the weight is 35.3 grams.

 

The case supports 30W fast wired charging but there's no wireless charging. It promises up to 20 hours of battery life with the 400mAh charging case and 4.5 hours of standalone playback with 40mAh battery. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support to connect to Android and iOS devices and can be managed through Reame Link app. It has infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them

The earbuds have interchangeable ear tips made of silicone. The silicone tips have Realme’s signature yellow colour and the case has an LED in front to let you know when it is charging. The headset has 119ms low-latency gaming mode and touch controls for call control, track change, Google Assistant. The Realme Buds Q is IPX4 rated, for water resistance or say sweat resistance.

Realme Buds Air Neo truly wireless earbuds confirmed to launch on May 25 in India

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air: Which one is worth your money?

Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo and more launched in India

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition launched with 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865, up to 12GB RAM

Realme Buds Q TWS earbuds launched with 10mm driver, low-latency gaming mode

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme Buds Q Realme Buds Q launch Realme Buds Q specs Realme Buds Q features Realme Buds Q price Realme Buds Q launch in India

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Skullcandy introduces new range of wireless earbuds

Gionee Gbuddy 10,000mah Power Bank launched for Rs 1,299

Anker Roav Jump Starter Pro powerbank and kick-starter for cars launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies