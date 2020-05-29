Realme Buds Q Truly Wireless Earbuds to launch in India soon under Rs 2,000

Realme Buds Q comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support to connect to your smartphone.

Advertisement

Realme Buds Q Truly Wireless Earbuds will be soon launched in India under Rs 2,000. To recall, the Realme Buds Q was launched in China recently for 149 Yuan, which is approximately Rs 1,600.

The information comes from CMO of Realme Mobiles, Francis Wang who took to Twitter to tease the launch upcoming product. The tweet reads "#BudsAirNeo brings features like Super Low Lantency, 13mm big bass, 10m wireless range, standing at the best choice below 3k. Still looking for TrueWiless below 2k? #realmeBudsQ coming soon."

Advertisement

#BudsAirNeo brings features like Super Low Lantency, 13mm big bass, 10m wireless range, standing at the best choice below 3k. Still looking for TrueWiless below 2k? #realmeBudsQ coming soon. pic.twitter.com/A2f5mb9MlH — Francis Wang (@FrancisRealme) May 29, 2020

The Realme Buds Q earbuds have a pebble-like design and they have been designed in collaboration with French designer José Lévy. The earbuds feature a 10mm bass driver for the enhanced sound experience. The earbuds weight is 3.6 grams each while with the charging case, the weight is 35.3 grams.

The case supports 30W fast wired charging but there's no wireless charging. It promises up to 20 hours of battery life with the 400mAh charging case and 4.5 hours of standalone playback with 40mAh battery. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support to connect to Android and iOS devices and can be managed through Reame Link app. It has infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them



The earbuds have interchangeable ear tips made of silicone. The silicone tips have Realme’s signature yellow colour and the case has an LED in front to let you know when it is charging. The headset has 119ms low-latency gaming mode and touch controls for call control, track change, Google Assistant. The Realme Buds Q is IPX4 rated, for water resistance or say sweat resistance.

