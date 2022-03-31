Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Book Prime launching in India on April 7

Realme will launch the Buds Air 3 TWS earphones and Realme Book Prime in the month of April. The company has confirmed that the upcoming TWS and laptop will launch in India on April 7.

The Buds Air 3 TWS and Realme Book Prime will be launched alongside the Realme GT 2 Pro on April 7. Along with the TWS and phone, the company will also launch Realme Smart TV Stick on the same day.

The Realme Buds Air 3 will be the successors to the Buds Air 2 earbuds which were launched in India last year at Rs 3,299. They were unveiled at MWC 2022 along with the Realme Book Prime laptop in February this year.

The Realme Buds Air 3 will launch on April 7 at 12:30 PM in India. They will be available on Flipkart after launch. Further, its is also confirmed that that Realme Buds Air 3 will be available in two colours. They will be Galaxy White and Starry Blue colour options.

Realme Buds Air 3 Features

Realme Buds Air 3 feature a short stem in-ear design. The company also claims that the Realme Buds Air is the world’s first noise-cancelling earbuds that come with TUV Rheinland certification. They offer 42dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and a 10mm Dynamic Bass Boost driver.

Additionally, they come with a 546mAh battery. They offer up to 30hrs of playback along with 100% charge in 1hour. The company claims that the Buds Air 3 can play 100 mins of music play with just 10 minutes of fast charging. They boast an IPX5 rating and connects over Bluetooth 5.2 to any device.

Other key features include 88ms low latency game mode, Bass Boost Plus Mode, support for AAC/SBC audio codecs, Transparency mode and more.

Realme GT 2 will also be launched in India. Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro were recently teased officially to launch in India. The devices were originally launched in China in January and were revealed globally at the MWC event 2022.