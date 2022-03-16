Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro teased officially to launch in India

Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India has been now officially teased in India. The devices were originally launched in China in January and were revealed globally at the MWC event 2022.

Realme took to Twitter to tease the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India. The tweet says they are arriving in India soon but an exact official launch date is not announced.

The wait is over!

Arriving soon in India and it’s going to be#GreaterThanYouSee.



Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/6JbDn4KuwW — realme (@realmeIndia) March 15, 2022

Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Price

Realme GT 2 is priced at EUR 549 (approx. Rs. 46,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB model is priced at EUR 599 (approx. Rs. 50,500).

The Realme GT 2 Pro is priced at EUR 749 (approx. Rs. 63,100) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The phone also comes in a 12GB + 256GB model that comes at EUR 849.99 (approx. Rs. 71,600). Both the phones come in Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black colour options.

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

It sports a 6.7-inch LTPO E4 AMOLED screen with a Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Further, it has MEMC, 1400 nits of peak brightness, 1000Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powers the smartphone. There is a triple camera unit at the back, including a 50-megapixel IMX766 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel 150-degree ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. Besides, it comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

Further, the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Additionally, on the software front, you will get Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G, dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-frequency GNSS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Realme GT 2 Specifications

Realme GT 2 sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

In addition, the smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Besides, the smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring a Sony IMX766, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

Realme GT 2 comes with Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC connectivity on the connectivity front. Further, the smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 65W charging over a USB Type-C port. In addition, you get stereo speakers and Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.