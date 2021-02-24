Realme Buds Air 2 with 25-hour battery life, 25dB ANC launched in India

Realme Buds Air 2 come with 88 millisecond super low latency in gaming mode.

Alongwith the launch of Realme Narzo 30 series, Realme has today also launched Realme Buds Air 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) in India. The earbuds are priced at Rs 3,299 and they come in Closer Black / Closer White colours.

The Realme Buds Air 2 and will be available from Flipkart, realme.com and offline stores starting from March 2. You can avail offers on purchase of Realme Buds Air 2. You will be able to get 6 months of Spotify premium free worth INR 714. There is also an option to opt no cost EMI worth Rs 250. Another amazing offer includes winning Flipkart Travel Vouchers worth Rs 1500 and you will also get an extra 10% off while purchasing from Flipkart.com







The TWS earbuds support Active Noise Cancellation. With active noise cancellation of up to 25dB, the Realme Buds Air 2 monitors external noise through a feed-forward microphone, allowing the earbuds to send out a reverse anti-noise sound to cancel it out. It can filter out most low-frequency noise. It also cancels out the noise of home appliances.



The Buds Air 2 also comes with Transparency Mode, which enables users to listen to the ambient sound in one click. Since the in-ear design brings physical noise cancellation, the Transparency Mode makes it easy to talk to others without taking off your headphones even once.



As for the chip, Realme has exclusively customized a new generation of intelligent noise reduction chip - the R2 Chip. The greatest highlight of this chip is its ability to support active noise cancellation. It also features fantastic computing performance, better energy efficiency, connections are more stable, and calls are higher quality.



With R1 Chip, the company claims that the battery life is increased by 80% and latency is reduced by 35% under the same conditions. Signal reception and transmission have been improved by 3dB and 2dB respectively. It also supports the latest Bluetooth 5.2 with 10m connectivity Range.



The earbuds also features Dual Mic Noise Cancellation for Calls. It supports AAC audio. Other features includenew Bass Boost+ Mode tuned by Chainsmokers and 10mm diamond class Hi-Fi drivers that are said to enable richer bass, clearer sound, and better frequency response. Realme Buds Air 2 supports IPX5 water resistance rating to prevent splash, rain, and sweat.



Realme Buds Air 2 come with 88 millisecond super low latency in gaming mode. Realme Buds Air 2 will automatically connect to your phone as soon as you open the charging case. Google Fast Pair helps you set up the connection when you're paring for the first time. They can be controlled using realme Link app to turn ANC on/off, enter/exit Gaming Mode, control EQ settings, and more.



The Realme Buds Air 2 are said to offer 25 hours of total playback with ANC off. If the ANC is kept on, the Realme Buds Air 2 will last for 22.5 hours. The company claims that just 10 minutes (Earbuds + Charging Case) of charging can offer two hours of playback to users and 1hr to charge 100% (Earbuds).