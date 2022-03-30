Realme Smart TV Stick launching in India on April 7

Realme GT 2 Pro launch date is already set for April 7 in India. Now it has been also confirmed that the Realme Smart TV Stick will also be launched on April 7 in India. So the upcoming Realme Smart TV Stick will also make its debut in India on the same day.

Realme has announced that the Realme Smart TV Stick will be launched on April 7 at 12:30 noon IST time. Ahead of the launch, the device has also been listed on Flipkart.

The Realme Smart 4K Google TV Stick was launched in India last year. It runs Google TV Platform, 4K @ 60 AV1 encoding, and HDR10+ encoding. It features a processor with quad-core ARM cortex A-35, 2GB RAM and 8GB ROM. The stick supports up to 4K output and its HDMI 2.1 port, 5GHz WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 provide advanced multiple connectivity options.

Smart 4K Google TV Stick has built-in entertainment platforms that includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube Music, Voot, MX Player etc. The TV stick also has a built-in Google Assistant. This allows users to ask questions, set reminders, check weather forecasts, control your AIOT devices and interact with their TV.

With its built-in Chromecast, realme Smart 4K Google TV Stick allows the users to cast the content from their smartphones to the TV screen. It is compatible with all realme Smart TV remotes and works with Bluetooth voice control remote. With its built-in microphone, users can access voice assistants quickly.

Alongside, Realme GT 2 will also be launched in India. Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro were recently teased officially to launch in India. The devices were originally launched in China in January and were revealed globally at the MWC event 2022.