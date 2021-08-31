Realme 9 series tipped to launch in October, Realme 8s, 8i in September

Realme recently launched its flagship Realme GT and GT Master Edition phones in India. Now the company is tipped to launch Realme 9 series in October in the country.

The Realme 9 will launch in India in October. The phone is said to launch just before Diwali which is falling on 4 November. 91mobiles sourcing tipster Yogesh Brar.

Realme 9 will be the successor of the Realme 8 smartphone which was launched in March this year. The report also tells us that Realme will have a launch event in September. The Realme 8i and Realme 8s will be launched at the event.

Realme has already teased India’s first phone with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. So Realme will launch the first phone powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor in India soon.

The Mediatek Dimensity 810 is built using the 6nm high-performance manufacturing node. It provides Arm Cortex-A76 CPU speeds up to 2.4GHz. Based on earlier rumours, the Realme 8s will be the phone that will be powered by Snapdragon 810 SoC.

Recently, Realme confirmed to launch Realme 8i and Realme 8s smartphones in India.

Realme 8s Specs (Rumoured)

As per a recent leak, Realme 8s will be equipped with a triple camera setup on the back housed in a square camera array. There’s a flash below it and a more subtle ‘Realme’ branding compared to the ‘Dare to leap’ tagline found on the back of Realme 8 series.

The volume rocker sits on the left, while the power button has an integrated fingerprint sensor. At the bottom, you get the speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There’s also the primary microphone at the bottom. The phone could arrive in more than just the blue colour that has been showcased in the renders.

Realme 8s will sport a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you will get a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip which is a 5G processor. The SoC will be coupled with 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB of storage.

On the back, the triple camera setup consists of a 64MP primary cam, while other sensors remain unknown as of now. On the front, there will be a 16MP snapper. There will be a 5000mAh battery juicing up the phone along with 33W dart fast charging. The phone will run Android 11 with Realme UI on top.

Realme 8i Specifications (Rumoured)

The Realme 8i sports a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with upto a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor that consists of two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at upto 2.05GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

The phone gets 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There is a triple camera array on the back. It is lead by a 50MP primary camera, 2MP portrait camera and 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that is likely to support fast charging out-of-the-box.