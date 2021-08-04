Confirmed: Realme 8i, Realme 8s will launch in India

After launching three Realme 8 series of smartphones in India, Realme has now confirmed to launch Realme 8i and Realme 8s as well in the country soon.

In the latest episode of the AskMadhav series, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the company will be soon launching two more devices in the Realme 8 series. The comany has already launched Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro, and Realme 8 5G in the series in India.

Realme 8s Specs (Rumoured)

As per a recent leak, Realme 8s will be equipped with a triple camera setup on the back housed in a square camera array. There’s a flash below it and a more subtle ‘Realme’ branding compared to the ‘Dare to leap’ tagline found on the back of Realme 8 series.

The volume rocker sits on the left, while the power button has an integrated fingerprint sensor. At the bottom, you get the speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There’s also the primary microphone at the bottom. The phone could arrive in more than just the blue colour that has been showcased in the renders.

Realme 8s will sport a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you will get a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip which is a 5G processor. The SoC will be coupled with 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB of storage.

On the back, the triple camera setup consists of a 64MP primary cam, while other sensors remain unknown as of now. On the front, there will be a 16MP snapper. There will be a 5000mAh battery juicing up the phone along with 33W dart fast charging. The phone will run Android 11 with Realme UI on top.

Realme 8i

Not much about specifications about the Realme 8i is known at the moment. An earlier FCC certification revealed that the phone will measure 164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5mm and weigh 194 grams. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The device will run Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. There will be a 5,000mAh battery and it will come with connectivity features like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC.