Realme 8s specifications, design revealed

Realme is set to be working on another 8 series of smartphones that will supposedly be called Realme 8s. The specifications, as well as the price for the Realme 8s, have now been tipped.

The leak comes from 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer. As per the leak, the design of the Realme 8s looks similar to the existing Realme 8. You get a triple camera setup on the back housed in a square camera array. There’s a flash below it and a more subtle ‘Realme’ branding compared to the ‘Dare to leap’ tagline found on the back of Realme 8 series.

The volume rocker sits on the left, while the power button has an integrated fingerprint sensor. At the bottom, you get the speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There’s also the primary microphone at the bottom. The phone could arrive in more than just the blue colour that has been showcased in the renders.

Realme 8s Specifications (Rumoured)

Next, we have the specifications for the Realme 8s from the publication. It will sport a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you will get a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip which is a 5G processor. There will be 8GB and 6GB RAM options and up to 5GB virtual RAM support. There will be 128GB and 256GB storage options but this hasn’t been confirmed yet.

On the back, the triple camera setup consists of a 64MP primary cam, while other sensors remain unknown as of now. On the front, though, you should get a 16MP snapper. There will be a 5000mAh battery juicing up the phone along with 33W dart fast charging. For connectivity, you should get a 3.5mm jack at the bottom along with a Type-C port. The phone will run Android 11 with Realme UI on top.