MediaTek Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 chips announced for 5G smartphones

MediaTek has today announced the new Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 chipsets for 5G smartphones. This debut gives smartphone makers the ability to provide boosted performance, brilliant imaging and smarter displays to their customers.

Designed for powerful 5G smartphones, the Dimensity 920 balances performance, power and cost to provide an incredible mobile experience. It is built using the 6nm high-performance manufacturing node. It supports intelligent displays and hardware-based 4K HDR video capture. Thus offering a 9% boost in gaming performance compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 900.

The Mediatek Dimensity 810 is built using the 6nm high-performance manufacturing node. It provides Arm Cortex-A76 CPU speeds up to 2.4GHz. Further there is camera features including artistic AI-color in collaboration with Arcsoft. And advanced noise reduction techniques for superb low-light photography.

Dimensity 920 Key features

MediaTek Smart Adaptive Displays: Adjusts the display refresh rate according to the game or UI action detected, raising it during periods of intense action to improve user experiences, and then lowering it to improve power efficiency.

4K Video Capture Hardware Engine: Integrates a flagship-class, HDR-native image signal processor (ISP) and incorporates a unique hardware-accelerated 4K HDR video recording engine supporting up to four concurrent cameras and up to 108MP sensors.

Boosted Performance: With the Arm Cortex-A78 processors in the octa-core CPU that can reach 2.5GHz clock speeds, along the latest LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage, the Dimensity 920 maximizes performance.

Advanced Connectivity: Supports dual 5G SIM, dual VoNR, up to 2CC carrier aggregation, MediaTek 5G UltraSave power efficiency suite and 5G SA/NSA networking, 2×2 MIMO Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2 and multi-GNSS.

Smooth Gaming: Supports MediaTek HyperEngine 3.0 with 5G call and data concurrency, plus connection enhancements for high-speed rail and ‘Super Hotspot’ technology.



Dimensity 810 Key features