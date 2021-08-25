HomeNewsRealme 8i design and specs revealed

Realme 8i design and specs revealed

Realme 8i Specifications and design have been leaked. It suggests the smartphone will be powered by the Helio G96 chipset with up to 8GB RAM.

Realme 8i design

Highlights

  • Realme 8i design and specs have been revealed
  • Realme 8i is powered by the Helio G96 SoC
  • It sports a 6.59-inch FHD display

Realme 8i and 8s have been confirmed to launch in India. The Realme 8s has already been leaked and now, the Realme 8i has emerged out of leaks. The design and the key specs of the device have now been unveiled unofficially.

The leak comes from Digit in association with noted tipster OnLeaks. The design of the Realme 8i at the back has a glossy finished. Up top, there’s a triple camera setup with a flash inside the square module itself. Further on the front, at the top left, there’s a punch-hole camera for the selfies and video calls.

At the right, there’s a power button that doubles as a fingerprint sensor. On the bottom, there’s a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack along with a speaker.

Realme 8i Specifications (Rumoured)

Realme 8i specs

The Realme 8i sports a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with upto a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor that consists of two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at upto 2.05GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

The phone gets 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There is a triple camera array on the back. It is lead by a 50MP primary camera, 2MP portrait camera and 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that is likely to support fast charging out-of-the-box.

In related news, the design for the Realme 8s has also been leaked in the past. Realme 8s will sport a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you will get a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip which is a 5G processor. The SoC will be coupled with 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB of storage.

On the back, the triple camera setup consists of a 64MP primary cam, while other sensors remain unknown as of now. On the front, there will be a 16MP snapper. There will be a 5000mAh battery juicing up the phone along with 33W dart fast charging. The phone will run Android 11 with Realme UI on top.

