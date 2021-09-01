Realme 8i confirmed to feature the new MediaTek Helio G96 chipset

Realme recently confirmed to launch Realme 8i and Realme 8s smartphones in India. The company has now confirmed the Realme 8i chipset details.

Realme and MediaTek, on their respective Twitter handles, have confirmed the Realme 8i chipset. The device will run on the new MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, which was recently announced in July this year.

Take a look at MediaTek’s tweet below:

#MediaTekHelioG96 brings an impressive breadth of features & capabilities to 4G smartphones to power premium user experience. It comes with an 120Hz display, 108MP Camera & #MediaTekHyperEngine 2.0 Lite gaming technologies. https://t.co/tkeoRbQr6h#MediaTek #MediaTekHelioGSeries pic.twitter.com/XQpzyrb1gR — MediaTek India (@MediaTekIndia) August 31, 2021

The MediaTek Helio G96 SoC has support for 120Hz displays with up to FullHD+ resolution. In addition, it supports up to 108MP cameras, fast Cat-13 4G LTE WorldMode modem integration, dual 4G SIM and VoLTE and ViLTE services.

The Realme 8i along with Realme 8s are tipped to be launched at the company’s launch event in September.

Realme has already teased India’s first phone with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. So Realme will launch the first phone powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor in India soon.

The Mediatek Dimensity 810 is built using the 6nm high-performance manufacturing node. It provides Arm Cortex-A76 CPU speeds up to 2.4GHz. Based on earlier rumours, the Realme 8s will be the phone that will be powered by Snapdragon 810 SoC.

Realme 8i Specifications (Rumoured)

The Realme 8i sports a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with upto a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor that consists of two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at upto 2.05GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

The Realme 8i is rumoured to ship with 4GB of RAM and 128GB (UFS 2.2) of internal storage. There is a triple camera array on the back. It is lead by a 50MP primary camera, 2MP portrait camera and 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. It is likely coming with a 5,000 mAh battery with at least 33W fast charging.