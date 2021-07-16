MediaTek Helio G96, G88 announced for budget, mid-range phones

HomeNewsMediaTek Helio G96, G88 announced for budget, mid-range phones

MediaTek has announced the Helio G96 and the Helio G88 chipsets. These chipsets will power the mid-range and budget smartphones.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Highlights

  • MediaTek has announced two new SoCs for mid-range and budget smartphones
  • These two chips include MediaTek Helio G88 and the Helio G96
  • The Helio G96 supports up to full-HD 120Hz AMOLED or LCD displays

MediaTek has announced two new SoCs for mid-range and budget smartphones called Helio G96, and Helio G88. The Helio G96 can be paired with up to FHD 120Hz displays while the G88 can be coupled with up to FHD 90Hz displays.

MediaTek Helio G88

The MediaTek Helio G88 SoC supports 90Hz displays to create smooth mobile app and operating system (OS) capabilities. Its octa-core CPU features two Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating at up to 2.0GHz. The Helio G88 comes with support for up to 64MP main cameras, a hardware depth engine for dual-camera bokeh captures, a Camera Control Unit (CCU) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) technologies. Helio G88 comes with integrated voice wakeup for voice assistant services.

MediaTek Helio G96

The MediaTek Helio G96 SoC has support for 120Hz displays with up to FullHD+ resolution. Helio G96 120Hz display support has no limitation in DDIC supply, C-phy or D-phy interface, and support both LCD or AMOLED display. It has support for up to 108MP cameras, fast Cat-13 4G LTE WorldMode modem integration, dual 4G SIM and VoLTE and ViLTE services.

The SoC also gets Intelligent Resource Management Engine and Networking Engine from MediaTek. Both of these processors have HyperEngine 2.0 generation technology support. This technology is claimed to enable a smoother gaming experience along with intelligent management of GPU and CPU. This technology can also help save power while you play high-fps games.

MediaTek seems to be catching up to Qualcomm in the recent past in terms of quality of performance. It recently announced the Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture. It will provide brands with more flexibility to customize key 5G mobile device features to address different market segments.

The open resource architecture gives smartphone brands deeper access to customize features within the phone. Such as cameras, displays, graphics, artificial intelligence processing units (APUs), sensors and connectivity sub-systems within the Dimensity 1200 chipset.

RELATED STORIES

