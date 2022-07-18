pTron launches Basspods 251+, Basspods P11 TWS earbuds in India

pTron has launched two new TWS earbuds in India including Basspods 251+ and the Basspods P11. Both the earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.1 and also have support for triggering smart assistant such as Alexa, Google Assistsnt or Siri. Both the earbuds have a different design from each other.

The Basspods P11 with are priced at Rs 799 only and the Basspods 251+ come at Rs 999 only. The Basspods series is already available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart. The pTron Basspods P251+ is available for purchase in two colour variants Black & White, while the Basspods P11 is available only in Black colour variant with one year warranty.

Under the hood, both the earbuds are equipped with the latest BT5.1 chipset that offers faster pairing, more stable connection, and low power consumption. Weighing just about 4gms each, the earbuds are IPX4 rated for sweat and splash protection. The smart touch-controlled earbuds equipped with dual and mono bud capability also support voice control to awake Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri for a seamless hands-free experience. These Basspods can be fast charged via USB-C or compatible wireless chargers.

Read More: pTron Bassbuds Fute TWS earbuds launched in India

The Basspods P11 have an 8 hour battery life on a single charge and 24 hours playback time with case. The case has a digital display for showcasing battery life and can be charged via a USB-C port. The Basspods P11’s audio relies on 10mm drivers. Further, these earbuds have Passive Noise Cancellation, Voice Assistance and are IPX4 rated for water-resistance.

The pTron Basspods 251+ come with 10 hour battery life on a single charge and 50 hours playback time with case. The case can be charged via a USB-C port. The Basspods 251+’ audio relies on 12mm drivers. Further, these earbuds have Environmental Noise Cancellation, Voice Assistance and are also IPX4 rated for water-resistance.