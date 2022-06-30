DEFY Gravity Z TWS earbuds launched in India: Better than pTron Bassbuds Fute?

DEFY has launched ‘Gravity Z’ TWS earbuds in India with 50-hour long battery life. DEFY Gravity Z TWS earbuds offer support for environmental noise cancellation and feature a Turbo mode that reduces latency. Moreover, the earbuds are water resistant and can handle a few splashes.

The DEFY Gravity Z TWS will be available for a launch price of Rs 999 starting 30th June, 12 pm on Flipkart. DEFY Gravity Z comes with Quad mic ENC for a clear calling experience. The Quad mic setup cancels ambient noise and ensures you are heard loud and clear, says DEFY. The TWS earbuds pack 13mm dynamic drivers that are specially tuned to deliver a “powerful and vibrant bass-boosted sound quality”, claims the company.

The DEFY Gravity Z TWS earbuds are competing with the recently launched pTron Bassbuds Fute that also come with an identical price tag. The pTron bassbuds Fute also have 13mm drivers, however, that doesn’t mean that both of them would sound the same. Moreover, the pTron Bassbuds Fute also do not have ENC, giving Gravity Z an edge over them.

The Gravity Z earbuds come with a 50ms Low Latency Turbo Mode for gamers. Turbo Mode reduces Bluetooth lag and synchronizes audio and video for a better experience. this is something the pTron Bassbuds Fute lack.

Touch Controls on each bud enable you to change tracks, adjust the volume, answer or reject calls and access your Voice Assistant. Quick Pair and Connect lets you seamlessly connect to your device by simply opening up the case of these earbuds. Its Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity is quick and distortion-free at longer distances. The pTron Bassbuds Fute have Bluetooth 5.1 and don’t seem to feature Quick Pair functionality which again makes the Gravity Z a better choice.

Moreover, these earbuds come with a 50-hour backup when coupled with the case and that is double of what pTeon Bassbuds Fute offer. These earbuds also come with DEFY Brisk Charging to give you a battery backup of up to 3 hours with a 10-minute charge. An IPX4 water and sweat resistance rating assures longevity. Apart from the sound experience which we cannot comment on yet, the DEFY Gravity Z earbuds look like a much better offering than the Bassbuds Fute.