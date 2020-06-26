Advertisement

OnePlus TV, Spotify on Amazon Echo, Oppo F7 Android 10 update and more: TMI Daily News Wrap

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 26, 2020 8:00 pm

Latest News

From OnePlus upcoming Smart TV to Android 10 update of Oppo F7, here is the TMI Daily News Wrap.
Advertisement

 

OnePlus TV will be thinner than OnePlus 8 series, reveals Pete Lau

 

OnePlus Smart TV will feature a 6.9mm ultra-thin body, making it thinner than the flagship OnePlus 8 series. The speakers had an innovative acoustic arrangement where they were rotated by 90 degrees. This allowed the brand to fit two large full-range speakers on the Smart TV. Lau says that the upcoming OnePlus Smart TV will offer 50 per cent deeper bass. He further revealed that the upcoming OnePlus TVs will come with a 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The report further highlights that the upcoming Smart TV will come with a carbon fibre pattern at the back.

 

 



Advertisement

 

Oppo F7 gets Android 10 based ColorOS 7 update in India

 

Oppo has started rolling out an Android 10 update to its two-year-old Oppo F7 smartphone in India. The update brings the latest operating system along with the new ColorOS 7 UI to Oppo F7. The latest update comes with version number CPH1819EX_11.C.12_1120_202002071659 and it brings the latest June 2020 security patch to the smartphone.

 

Lava to contribute Rs 40 lakh for LAC martyrs’ families

 

Lava International Limited has announced that it has pledged to contribute Rs 40 lakhs to the families of the brave martyrs of LAC. The company has revealed that it plans to raise the amount through its July month’s sales. Lava intends to contribute Rs. 2 lacs for each of these 20 families. The contribution will be made to the Army Battle Casualties Welfare Fund at South Block, New Delhi.

 

PUBG Mobile new Livik Map to launch soon, will support 40 players

 

PUBG Mobile has revealed that it will be launching a new mini-map known as Livik. The new map will be available in Beta and the company has also detailed some more information about the upcoming map. The Livik map on PUBG Mobile is meant for people on a tight schedule. “We want more people to enjoy PUBG Mobile in a more flexible way,” producer Rick Li tells The Verge. The rport highlights that the new map will support only 40 players at a time. The company says that the idea behind the new map is to create a space where players can quickly finish the match. Li said that games on the Livik map will last around 15 minutes each.

 

Spotify is now available on Amazon Echo devices in India

 

Spotify has partnered with Amazon to bring its popular music streaming service with Alexa on Amazon Echo devices in India. The company has also detailed a list of voice commands for different features. In order to set up Spotify on Amazon Alexa, users need to go to the Alexa app and go to Settings > Music > Link New Service and then select Spotify. Users will need to then login Spotify with username and password.

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ gets a new update in India

Facebook rolls out new notification screen to alert users for sharing old news

Spotify is now available on Amazon Echo devices in India

PUBG Mobile new Livik Map to launch soon, will support 40 players

Lava to contribute Rs 40 lakh for LAC martyrs’ families

Honor Play 4e render, specifications leaked online

Latest News from

Tags: OnePlus tv Spotify Amazon Echo PUBG Mobile Lava

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Honor 9A, OnePlus TVs, Daiwa TVs, Realme C11, Samsung The Serif TV and more: TMI Daily News Wrap

Realme Narzo 10A, Amazfit Stratos 3, Oppo A11k, Vu Cinema TV series, Realme C11 and more: TMI Daily News Wrap

Realme X3 series, OnePlus TV series feature, SonyLIV Premium price hike, Huawei EMUI 10.1 and more: TMI Daily News Wrap

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more

40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more
Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?

Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?
BSNL cashback, Poco price hike, Oneplus Z, Realme X3, Samsung Galaxy M51 delayed, Ola Auto

BSNL cashback, Poco price hike, Oneplus Z, Realme X3, Samsung Galaxy M51 delayed, Ola Auto
Realme Bud Q Review

Realme Bud Q Review
Jio Smartphone Launch, Vodadfone idea 5GB data, Samsung Galaxy A51 , Flipkart add 3 new languages and more

Jio Smartphone Launch, Vodadfone idea 5GB data, Samsung Galaxy A51 , Flipkart add 3 new languages and more
Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies