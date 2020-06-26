Oppo F7 gets Android 10 based ColorOS 7 update in India

The update brings the latest operating system along with the new ColorOS 7 UI to Oppo F7.

Advertisement

Oppo has started rolling out an Android 10 update to its two-year-old Oppo F7 smartphone in India. The update brings the latest operating system along with the new ColorOS 7 UI to Oppo F7.

The latest update comes with version number CPH1819EX_11.C.12_1120_202002071659 and it brings the latest June 2020 security patch to the smartphone. The official changelog reveals that the update brings Oppo Sans as the default font that was introduced with ColoOS 7. The update also improves one-hand operation and users can now drag an app out of the smart slider to open it in split-screen mode.

The update also brings a new bubble, which will be displayed when the user opens an app in a floating window. It also optimises the 3-finger screenshot and adds new screenshot settings. The update also brings new navigation gestures support. It brings a new dark mode and also adds Focus mode. The update brings new charging animation as well and it brings Colour Accessibility Mode to improve the user experience for visually impaired users. Here is the rest of changelog:

Advertisement

[Games]

• Optimised visual interaction for Game Space.

• Optimised the startup animation for Game Space.

[Home Screen]

• More live wallpapers.

• Added Art+ static wallpapers.

• Customise whether to open Global Search or the notification drawer when swiping down on the Home screen.

• Customise the size, shape, and style of app icons on the Home screen.

• Swipe up on the Lock screen to switch unlock methods.

• Optimised the graphic design of password unlocks to facilitate one-handed operations.

• Supported live wallpapers on the Lock screen.

• More screen-off clock styles.

• Added a simple Home screen mode, featuring larger fonts and icons and a clearer layout.

[Security]

• Connect your phone to Wi-Fi networks using a random MAC address to avoid targeted ads and protect your privacy.

[Tools]

• In Quick Settings or Smart Sidebar, you can open Calculator in a floating

• Added the trim feature in Recordings.

• Added the Weather (dynamic) ringtone, which automatically adapts to the current weather.

• Added weather-adaptive animations in Weather.

[Camera]

• Optimised the Camera UI for better user experience.

• Optimised the Timer UI and sound.

[Photos]

• Optimised the Album UI for a clear hierarchy and quick lookup of photos.

• Added Album Recommendations that recognises more than 80 different scenes.

[Communications]

• OPPO Share now supports sharing files with vivo and Xiaomi devices.

• Optimised the Contacts UI for a more efficient experience.

[Settings]

• Search Settings now supports fuzzy match and contains a search history.

[Applications]

• Soloop Video Editor: Create your video with one tap.

• Added DocVault, an app for easy management and use of your digital ID cards (available only on phones sold in India).